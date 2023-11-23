    checkAd

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding Matches Last Year's Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, highlighting a slight dip in revenue but steady EBITDA figures and growth in its Digital Business Solutions sector.

    Foto: Jens Büttner - picture alliance / dpa-Zentralbild
    • Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG reported financial results for the first nine months of 2023, with revenue of EUR 182.5 million, a 3.3% decline compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached EUR 22.2 million, similar to the previous year's EUR 22.4 million, and an EBITDA margin of 12.2%.
    • The company's Digital Business Solutions (DBS) area saw a revenue increase of 3.1% to EUR 21.7 million, while the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area experienced a 1.5% decline to EUR 110.0 million.
    • The Mail Services business area saw a 9.6% decline in revenue to EUR 50.5 million, largely due to pandemic-related one-time effects in the previous year.
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting revenue of EUR 245 to 255 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 28 million to EUR 31 million.
    • Despite economic challenges, the company reported solid figures and progress in its transformation program, FUTURE@FP, aimed at improving structures, processes, product development and sales.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 23.11.2023.
    The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 3,0800EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding

    +0,65 %
    +5,12 %
    +6,57 %
    -5,52 %
    -4,05 %
    -11,75 %
    -18,73 %
    -25,28 %
    -81,88 %
    ISIN:DE000FPH9000WKN:FPH900



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding Matches Last Year's Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023 Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, highlighting a slight dip in revenue but steady EBITDA figures and growth in its Digital Business Solutions sector.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    PAION AG: Wechsel vom Prime zum General Standard vollzogen
    440 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz bei allen Indizes: MDAX zeigt stärkste Performance
    420 Leser
    Westwing Group SE beschließt Aktienrückkauf: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
    204 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    196 Leser
    HENSOLDT bestätigt: Starkes Geschäftsjahr 2023 und mittelfristige Ziele im Visier
    192 Leser
    IVU Traffic Technologies AG Unveils Q3-2023 Quarterly Report
    188 Leser
    QYOU Media's Chtrbox: von Entrepreneur India zur Top-Influencer-Marketing-Agentur gekürt
    168 Leser
    HealWELL AI Registered (A) startet Aktienhandel im OTCQX-Markt und erhält DTC-Zulassung
    156 Leser
    Q3-2023 Quartalsmitteilung von IVU Traffic Technologies AG jetzt veröffentlicht!
    144 Leser
    OPEC-Treffen verschoben: Ölpreise stürzen ab - Saudi-Arabien unzufrieden mit Förderpolitik
    136 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2016 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1360 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie unter Druck: Jefferies senkt Kursziel und Glyphosat-Zulassung verlängert
    984 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - SDAX verzeichnet stärksten Rückgang
    680 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Plus, US-Indizes im Minus: Aktuelle Entwicklung und Top/Flop-Werte
    628 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes legt zu, DAX im Minus - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    600 Leser
    US-Erzeugerpreisdaten überraschen Analysten - Nasdaq 100 vor neuem Rekordhoch, EUR/USD-Kurs steigt ...
    556 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX trotzt dem Trend: Steigt trotz Verlusten anderer Indizes
    532 Leser
    Eli Lilly plant Milliardeninvestition in Rheinland-Pfalz: Neues Werk für Abnehmpräparate
    488 Leser
    AIXTRON G10-GaN: Schlüsselunterstützung für BelGaN's GaN-Geschäftsexpansion
    484 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4684 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2144 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2016 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2016 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1988 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1976 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1724 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1572 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4684 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3272 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3200 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2876 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2784 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2640 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2144 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt