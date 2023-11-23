Francotyp-Postalia Holding Matches Last Year's Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, highlighting a slight dip in revenue but steady EBITDA figures and growth in its Digital Business Solutions sector.
- Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG reported financial results for the first nine months of 2023, with revenue of EUR 182.5 million, a 3.3% decline compared to the same period in the previous year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached EUR 22.2 million, similar to the previous year's EUR 22.4 million, and an EBITDA margin of 12.2%.
- The company's Digital Business Solutions (DBS) area saw a revenue increase of 3.1% to EUR 21.7 million, while the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area experienced a 1.5% decline to EUR 110.0 million.
- The Mail Services business area saw a 9.6% decline in revenue to EUR 50.5 million, largely due to pandemic-related one-time effects in the previous year.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting revenue of EUR 245 to 255 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 28 million to EUR 31 million.
- Despite economic challenges, the company reported solid figures and progress in its transformation program, FUTURE@FP, aimed at improving structures, processes, product development and sales.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 23.11.2023.
The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 3,0800EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000FPH9000WKN:FPH900
