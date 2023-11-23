The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 23.11.2023.The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 3,0800and was up +0,65compared with the previous day.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, highlighting a slight dip in revenue but steady EBITDA figures and growth in its Digital Business Solutions sector.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding Matches Last Year's Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer