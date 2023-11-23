Nabaltec AG Unveils Q3 2023 Report: Key Insights & Highlights Revealed

Nabaltec AG published its report for the third quarter of 2023

Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were EUR 155.8 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to the same period last year

Weak industry momentum and lack of impetus from customers continue to dampen demand in the third quarter

EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 13.1 million, a decrease of 44.7% compared to the same period last year

Sales volumes declined in both the "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina" product segments

Nabaltec AG adjusted its forecast for the year, expecting a decline in revenues of 4% to 6% and an EBIT margin of 6% to 8% for 2023.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Nabaltec is on 23.11.2023.The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 15,400and was down -1,91compared with the previous day.11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,750this corresponds to a minus of -4,22since publication.