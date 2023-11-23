Nabaltec AG Unveils Q3 2023 Report: Key Insights & Highlights Revealed
In its Q3 2023 report, Nabaltec AG revealed a decline in consolidated revenues and EBIT, impacted by weak industry momentum and customer demand. Adjustments to the year's forecast were also announced.
- Nabaltec AG published its report for the third quarter of 2023
- Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were EUR 155.8 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to the same period last year
- Weak industry momentum and lack of impetus from customers continue to dampen demand in the third quarter
- EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 13.1 million, a decrease of 44.7% compared to the same period last year
- Sales volumes declined in both the "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina" product segments
- Nabaltec AG adjusted its forecast for the year, expecting a decline in revenues of 4% to 6% and an EBIT margin of 6% to 8% for 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Nabaltec is on 23.11.2023.
The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 15,400EUR and was down -1,91 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,22 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0KPPR7WKN:A0KPPR
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
