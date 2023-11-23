Asklepios Group Reports Robust Business Performance for First Three Quarters of 2023
"Experiencing a robust business performance in the initial three quarters of 2023, Asklepios Kliniken saw a 3.6% YoY revenue growth, hitting EUR 4,077.7 million, despite facing inflation and staffing cost challenges."
- Asklepios Kliniken reported a solid business performance in the first nine months of 2023.
- The company's revenue increased by 3.6% year-on-year to EUR 4,077.7 million.
- Inflation-driven price increases and higher staff costs negatively impacted the consolidated net income.
- The company treated a total of 2.6 million patients and maintained around 50,000 full-time equivalents, similar to the previous year.
- Asklepios increased its syndicated loan by EUR 200.0 million to a total volume of EUR 750.0 million to expand its strategic liquidity reserve.
- Despite the uncertain market environment, Asklepios is aiming for a sustainable overall improvement in operating earnings in 2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
