    Asklepios Group Reports Robust Business Performance for First Three Quarters of 2023

    "Experiencing a robust business performance in the initial three quarters of 2023, Asklepios Kliniken saw a 3.6% YoY revenue growth, hitting EUR 4,077.7 million, despite facing inflation and staffing cost challenges."

    • Asklepios Kliniken reported a solid business performance in the first nine months of 2023.
    • The company's revenue increased by 3.6% year-on-year to EUR 4,077.7 million.
    • Inflation-driven price increases and higher staff costs negatively impacted the consolidated net income.
    • The company treated a total of 2.6 million patients and maintained around 50,000 full-time equivalents, similar to the previous year.
    • Asklepios increased its syndicated loan by EUR 200.0 million to a total volume of EUR 750.0 million to expand its strategic liquidity reserve.
    • Despite the uncertain market environment, Asklepios is aiming for a sustainable overall improvement in operating earnings in 2023.






    Autor: wO Newsflash
