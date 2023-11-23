Unveiling 'Hidden Gems' Strategy: iBoxx GBP Whole Business Securitized 7-10 Total Return
AGA's 3Q results reveal a promising uptick in investments, hinting at market recovery. The unique "Hidden Gems" strategy is paving the way for new opportunities, despite higher interest rates.
- AGA's 3Q results show a significant increase in investments, with five made post quarter end and one announced since.
- Apax is completing deals, indicating encouraging green shoots of activity in the market.
- The "Hidden Gems" strategy is unique and is creating opportunities for AGA.
- The deals have a range of EBITDA growth options, suggesting realistic target returns despite the higher interest rate environment.
- The full report can be accessed through the provided link.
- Hardman & Co Research is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
