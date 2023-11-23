Mensch and Maschine Software SE Embraces Full Transition to Autodesk Model

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 14.03.2024.The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 51,55and was up +2,74compared with the previous day.

Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM) is poised to streamline its operations and boost margins as it embraces Autodesk's shift from a resale to an agent model, a transition announced at Autodesk's Q3 2023 conference.

