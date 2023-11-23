Mensch and Maschine Software SE Embraces Full Transition to Autodesk Model
Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM) is poised to streamline its operations and boost margins as it embraces Autodesk's shift from a resale to an agent model, a transition announced at Autodesk's Q3 2023 conference.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM) is fully involved in Autodesk's transition from a resale to an agent model.
- The transition was announced at Autodesk's Q3 conference on November 21st, 2023.
- From August 2024, resales are expected to be omitted, but complete customer support will remain with the partner.
- This transition will significantly reduce MUM's cost of materials in the VAR segment, while sales will decrease to the same extent. However, gross profit and EBIT will remain unchanged, resulting in higher margins.
- MUM expects its group gross margin to increase to 75-80% (from 50.3% in 2022) and EBIT margin to exceed 20% (from 13.3% in 2022) from 2025, the first full year with the new model.
- MUM's CFO Markus Pech is pleased about the streamlining of the balance sheet and the savings in processing, which should more than compensate for the conversion effort in the medium term.
