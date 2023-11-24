Vita 34 Boosts Q3 2023 Revenue & Earnings, Further Stabilizing Business Growth
Vita 34 AG has seen a robust 11.7% revenue surge to EUR 56.7M in the first three quarters of 2023, bolstered by revised pricing models and internal efficiency drives.
- Vita 34 AG reported an 11.7% increase in revenue to EUR 56.7 million in the first nine months of 2023
- Adjusted pricing models and internal efficiency programs have contributed to the company's positive performance
- EBITDA improved to EUR 3.6 million, significantly higher than the previous year
- The company confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year 2023
- Operating cash flow for the first nine months was EUR 4.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year
- Despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, the company has free credit lines amounting to EUR 8.9 million.
