M1 Kliniken AG Buys Online Pharmacy, Gains Long-Term Procurement Edge
In a strategic move to bolster its growth and secure the supply of aesthetic pharmaceuticals, M1 Kliniken AG has successfully acquired German Nutri Care GmbH and its subsidiary, the Dutch online pharmacy "Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V."
- M1 Kliniken AG has acquired the German Nutri Care GmbH and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Dutch online pharmacy "Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V."
- The acquisition is aimed at increasing value creation and margin improvement, as well as ensuring the supply of aesthetic pharmaceuticals to medical treatment centers.
- Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V. is a rapidly growing provider in the online pharmacy business for aesthetic pharmaceuticals, with core markets in Germany and the Netherlands.
- The acquisition strengthens M1 Kliniken AG's growth strategy by enhancing supply security for its growing network of specialist centres for medical-aesthetic treatments in Europe and deepening the value chain.
- Direct Apotheke's portfolio includes a Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler with manufacturing authorization, which recently signed a multi-year supply and purchase agreement with a leading manufacturer of botulinum toxin for the European market.
- M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical health services in Europe, offering treatments at 58 specialist centres and present in ten countries.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 9,0800EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.
+1,00 %
+0,22 %
+5,37 %
+20,59 %
+81,12 %
-5,65 %
+81,84 %
ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 21 | 0 |