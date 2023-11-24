    checkAd

    M1 Kliniken AG Buys Online Pharmacy, Gains Long-Term Procurement Edge

    In a strategic move to bolster its growth and secure the supply of aesthetic pharmaceuticals, M1 Kliniken AG has successfully acquired German Nutri Care GmbH and its subsidiary, the Dutch online pharmacy "Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V."

    • M1 Kliniken AG has acquired the German Nutri Care GmbH and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Dutch online pharmacy "Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V."
    • The acquisition is aimed at increasing value creation and margin improvement, as well as ensuring the supply of aesthetic pharmaceuticals to medical treatment centers.
    • Direct Apotheke Venlo B.V. is a rapidly growing provider in the online pharmacy business for aesthetic pharmaceuticals, with core markets in Germany and the Netherlands.
    • The acquisition strengthens M1 Kliniken AG's growth strategy by enhancing supply security for its growing network of specialist centres for medical-aesthetic treatments in Europe and deepening the value chain.
    • Direct Apotheke's portfolio includes a Dutch pharmaceutical wholesaler with manufacturing authorization, which recently signed a multi-year supply and purchase agreement with a leading manufacturer of botulinum toxin for the European market.
    • M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical health services in Europe, offering treatments at 58 specialist centres and present in ten countries.

