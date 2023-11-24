    checkAd

    Pyrum Innovations Reveals 2023's First Nine Months Financial Results

    In the first three quarters of 2023, Pyrum Innovations AG reported a promising 18% sales increase, despite facing a net loss and lower than expected sales due to operational challenges.

    • Pyrum Innovations AG reported sales of EUR 842 thousand for the first nine months of 2023, an 18% increase from the same period in 2022 (EUR 714 thousand).
    • The company reported a consolidated net loss of EUR -6,853 thousand for the period, compared to EUR -5,675 thousand in 2022.
    • The company's results were influenced by high investment levels, increased personnel, and lower than expected sales due to unsatisfactory throughput in the plant for rCB milling and pelletising.
    • Pyrum is adjusting its annual forecast, now expecting sales between EUR 1.1 million and EUR 1.5 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.5 million.
    • The company is focusing on the commissioning of new plants, preparing approval documents for consulting contracts, and implementing a targeted financing structure.
    • Pyrum is also in advanced negotiations for a new plant site in Saarland, with the aim to submit the application for approval in the short term and break ground in the first half of 2024.






    Autor: wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
