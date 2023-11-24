    checkAd
    Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Analyst teach-in hebt datengesteuerte Inhaltsverteilung hervor.
    • Investitionen in qualitativ hochwertigen Inhalt.
    • Umsatzziel von 500 Mio. EUR bis 2025 bestätigt.

    ^

    Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu CLIQ Digital AG

    Unternehmen: CLIQ Digital AG
    ISIN: DE000A35JS40

    Anlass der Studie: Update
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 24.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 78,30
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner

    Analyst teach-in highlights data-driven content distribution
    On Friday, November 17th, CLIQ hosted its first ever analyst teach-in, a welcome step in increasing transparency. Here are our key takeaways:
    Savvy performance marketing as USP. While CLIQ offers streaming content, it is anything but a mere streaming platform; its main competitive edge lies in its performance marketing expertise. Aided by proprietary business intelligence and predictive analysis, the company places ad banners on numerous marketing URLs, thereby boosting conversions and traffic on its own landing pages.

    Investments in quality content. To increase platform desirability and customer retention, the company continues to improve its content catalogue across all verticals with tailored movies, series, sports, audiobooks, music, and gaming. Particularly CLIQ's entry into cloud gaming capitalizes on the rapidly advancing market, which is expected to grow by 46% CAGR until 2030, according to Statista. Instead of owning
    the content outright, the company licenses finished content from well-known partners on either a fixed, revenue-linked, or pay-per-use basis (e.g. 90% of CLIQ's licensing agreements are based on a fixed licensing fee). While this will enable CLIQ to operate a flexible and asset-light business model, higher content quality will result in higher licensing fees, presently captured in our estimates.

    Sales target of EUR 500m by 2025 confirmed. Three drivers should contribute to EUR 500m in sales by 2025: (1) The quality of the membership base is continuously improving with LTV at EUR 89.01 as of Q3 (+1.7% qoq; +24% yoy) due to selling bundled content as opposed to single content, which strengthens customer loyalty, (2) geographic expansion (e.g. Latin America), and (3) exploring B2B partnerships and resuming affiliate marketing with trusted partners to position CLIQ as a unique D2C brand.

    Outlook. FY 23e guidance of sales > EUR 345m, EBITDA > EUR 50m and marketing spend > EUR 120m is maintained. Although sales developed slightly below expectations due to muted consumer sentiment, management maintains the EBITDA guidance and margins should remain at the levels of 9M, in our view. Importantly, CLIQ's debt-free balance sheet, strong FCF (EUR 15m as of 9M) and net cash position of EUR 12m should support its 40% payout ratio and strong 10% dividend yield, going forward.

    CLIQ remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 78.30 based on FCFY 23e & 24e.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28401.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Cliq Digital Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,22 % und einem Kurs von 18,22EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 78,30 Euro


    Diskussion: Cliq Digital AG - dt. Anbieter mobiler Inhalte (ex Bob Mobile AG)

    Diskussion: Cliq Digital AG - zu Risiken und Nebenwirkungen...
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  125   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu CLIQ Digital AG Unternehmen: CLIQ Digital AG ISIN: DE000A35JS40 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: BUY seit: 24.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 78,30 Kursziel auf …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF profitieren von kolportiertem Interesse an Wintershall Dea
    804 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax stabil bei 16000 Punkten - Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite
    636 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer sind Wochenverlierer im Dax - Auch Kepler stuft ab
    564 Leser
    ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Morphosys auf 'Buy' - Ziel 47 Euro
    564 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Weniger Risiko, mehr Tempo - VW sagt sich in China von Wolfsburg los
    504 Leser
    Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung am 'Black Friday'
    396 Leser
    Ölpreise uneinheitlich - Opec-Treffen im Blick
    384 Leser
    BAYER IM FOKUS: Wohin steuert der Agrar- und Pharmakonzern?
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Ministerium will Post bei Briefzustellung mehr Zeit geben
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwerfälliger Start zum 'Black Friday'
    336 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia weiter auf Rekordkurs
    1528 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1476 Leser
    Milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage für Bayer in den USA
    1456 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1436 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Siemens Energy will im Windkraftgeschäft Millionen einsparen
    1324 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ausblick von Rheinmetall hebt Aktien auf Rekordhoch
    1288 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2640 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1932 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1836 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax wenig bewegt - Siemens rundet Berichtssaison ab
    1764 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1728 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    268072 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113612 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    20004 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11768 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8836 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6772 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt