    checkAd
    Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Starke Q3-Ergebnisse mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
    • Anhebung der EBITDA-Prognose für das Jahr
    • Neuer CTO ernannt, um die Skalierbarkeit der Plattform zu verbessern

    ^

    Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG

    Unternehmen: NFON AG
    ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 24.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 11,30 (old: EUR 10,50)
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Strong Q3 bottom-line leads to another upgrade; chg.

    Yesterday, NFON released a strong set of Q3 results. While recurring revenues were in line with our estimates, the company provided a significant beat on the bottom line.

    Q3 recurring revenues came in at EUR 19.4m, up 5.3% yoy (eNuW: EUR 19.4m) based on a slightly increased seat base of 646k (+3.7% yoy; eNuW: 650k) following successful key customer gains as well as the cross- and up-selling of premium solutions to both, new and existing customers. Total sales increased 1.1% yoy to EUR 20.5m (eNuW: EUR 21m), implying a strong recurring revenue ratio of 94.4% (+3.8pp
    yoy).

    Adj. EBITDA increased substantially by 274% yoy to EUR 2.6m, which is a strong beat on our estimate of EUR 1.5m. Main drivers of the significant profitability improvements were an improved gross margin of 84.5% (+2.2pp yoy) as well as the imposed efficiency measures, which gained traction quicker than anticipated. In detail: Personnel costs decreased 10% yoy following a 14% staff reduction. Moreover, marketing costs significantly declined by 51% yoy as the new management is focusing on more efficient marketing
    measures (e.g. channel marketing).

    Against this backdrop, management is lifting its adj. EBITDA guidance for the second time this year to now EUR 7.8-8.3m (prior: EUR 6-7m). We regard the upgrade as sensible and the new outlook as achievable, given the strong Q3 release, and position ourselves at the mid-point (eNuW: EUR 8.0m). The ARR guidance (3-9% yoy growth & >88% ratio) was confirmed.
    New CTO announced. Starting January 1st, Andreas Wesselmann will take over as CTO to lead NFON's path toward a data driven organization, which should in turn enhance the scalability of the platform. Previously, Wesselmann was part part of SAP's Global Leadership Team where he has proven his ability to expand and improve existing cloud solutions in a cost efficient manner.
    In our view, the release fully confirms that the turnaround remains in full swing as NFON is seen to continuously grow profitably based in the still underpenetrated European PBX market.

    We confirm our BUY recommendation with an increased PT of EUR 11.30 (old: EUR 10.50) based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28397.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die NFON Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -2,54 % und einem Kurs von 6,90EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 11,30 Euro


    Diskussion: NFON - Top oder Flop?
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  109   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: NFON AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu NFON AG Unternehmen: NFON AG ISIN: DE000A0N4N52 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 24.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 11,30 (old: EUR 10,50) Kursziel auf …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF profitieren von kolportiertem Interesse an Wintershall Dea
    804 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax stabil bei 16000 Punkten - Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite
    636 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer sind Wochenverlierer im Dax - Auch Kepler stuft ab
    564 Leser
    ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Morphosys auf 'Buy' - Ziel 47 Euro
    564 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Weniger Risiko, mehr Tempo - VW sagt sich in China von Wolfsburg los
    504 Leser
    Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung am 'Black Friday'
    396 Leser
    Ölpreise uneinheitlich - Opec-Treffen im Blick
    384 Leser
    BAYER IM FOKUS: Wohin steuert der Agrar- und Pharmakonzern?
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Ministerium will Post bei Briefzustellung mehr Zeit geben
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwerfälliger Start zum 'Black Friday'
    336 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia weiter auf Rekordkurs
    1528 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1476 Leser
    Milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage für Bayer in den USA
    1456 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1436 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Siemens Energy will im Windkraftgeschäft Millionen einsparen
    1324 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ausblick von Rheinmetall hebt Aktien auf Rekordhoch
    1288 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2640 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1932 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1836 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax wenig bewegt - Siemens rundet Berichtssaison ab
    1764 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1728 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    268072 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113612 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    20004 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11768 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8836 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6772 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt