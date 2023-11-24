    checkAd
    Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Original-Research Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Q3 Umsatzrückgang um 12% auf EUR 49,8 Mio.
    • Q3 EBIT besser als erwartet bei EUR 4,6 Mio.
    • FY-Prognose bestätigt, starke Bilanz mit EUR 15 Mio. Nettokasse.

    Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nabaltec AG

    Unternehmen: Nabaltec AG
    ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 24.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 31,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Q3 review: better-than-feared margin thanks to boehmite; chg
    Q3 sales decreased by 12% yoy to EUR 49.8m (eNuW: EUR 50.5m) as a result of continued weak end markets, which left a particularly strong mark on the group's Specialty Alumina segment (-24% yoy to EUR 14.1m). Positively, demand for its high-margin product boehmite, which has been weak for more than one year, has begun to pick up. This explains the "only" 6% sales decline of the Functional Fillers segment to EUR 53.7m. In fact, monthly sales volumes should have improved from ~450t to roughly 600t as customers across Eastern Europe are gradually (but slowly) ramping up battery production volumes and Asian customers are slowly reverting back to regular orders.
    Q3 EBIT came in better than feared at EUR 4.6m (eNuW: EUR 3.4m), a 9.3% margin driven by the improved product mix (higher boehmite and lower Specialty Alumina sales shares) and slightly lower input costs (vs. previous quarters) that compensated for general labour cost inflation.
    FY guidance confirmed. At the beginning of August, the company adjusted its FY23 guidance to a 4-6% yoy sales decline (eNuW: 5% with an EBIT margin of 6-8% (eNuW new: 7.8%). While we still expect Nabaltec to meet the mid-point of the sales guidance, the upper end of the EBIT margin guidance should be in reach (9M: 8.4% margin), implying a margin of only 5.8% in Q4.
    Balance sheet remains strong. At the end of Q3, Nabaltec's balance sheet featured roughly EUR 15m net cash (EUR 93m cash, EUR 15m short-term financial assets and EUR 90m debt). During the next 2-3 years, the company looks set to invest roughly EUR 45m into expanding production capacities of boehmite and APYRAL, a gap filler that is mixed with glues used in battery packs/EVs to redirect heat away from the
    cells. Fully utilized boehmite and APYRAL capacity expansions would yield EUR 65-70m incremental sales and EUR 16m EBIT.

    What to expect from 2024e. Nabaltec is seen to return to slight growth, thanks to stabilizing sales of core products, environmental friendly flame retardants, and a gradually improving order momentum for boehmite and APYRAL as European EV and battery productions are ramping up. The resulting improvement of the product mix and slight raw material/energy price deflation should allow for further expanding
    margins. Beyond 2024e, core products should also return to structural growth, in our view.

    Nabaltec remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 31 PT, based on FCFY 2024e.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28395.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Die Nabaltec Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,93 % und einem Kurs von 16,00EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 31,00 Euro


