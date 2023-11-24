    checkAd

    Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (W&W) Group Sustains Business Growth Momentum

    In the face of challenging circumstances, W&W Group has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. The company's CEO, Jürgen A. Junker, underscores the impressive surge in new business, which in some areas exceeds 30%.

    • W&W Group has achieved strong growth in new business across almost all lines
    • Wüstenrot is on track for record performance, with strong new business in life, health, and property insurance
    • Unusually high claims expenses have affected the IFRS consolidated net income in the third quarter, but the HGB result remains stable
    • Net profit after nine months is €101 million
    • The company confirms its HGB earnings target for 2023 and aims for dividend continuity
    • W&W Group CEO Jürgen A. Junker highlights the successful operation of the company in a difficult environment, with growth in new business of over 30% in some cases.

