Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (W&W) Group Sustains Business Growth Momentum
In the face of challenging circumstances, W&W Group has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. The company's CEO, Jürgen A. Junker, underscores the impressive surge in new business, which in some areas exceeds 30%.
- W&W Group has achieved strong growth in new business across almost all lines
- Wüstenrot is on track for record performance, with strong new business in life, health, and property insurance
- Unusually high claims expenses have affected the IFRS consolidated net income in the third quarter, but the HGB result remains stable
- Net profit after nine months is €101 million
- The company confirms its HGB earnings target for 2023 and aims for dividend continuity
- W&W Group CEO Jürgen A. Junker highlights the successful operation of the company in a difficult environment, with growth in new business of over 30% in some cases.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische is on 24.11.2023.
The price of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische at the time of the news was 13,420EUR and was down -1,61 % compared with the previous day.
29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,320EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,75 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.028,48PKT (+0,13 %).
ISIN:DE0008051004WKN:805100
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
