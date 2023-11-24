Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (W&W) Group Sustains Business Growth Momentum

W&W Group has achieved strong growth in new business across almost all lines

Wüstenrot is on track for record performance, with strong new business in life, health, and property insurance

Unusually high claims expenses have affected the IFRS consolidated net income in the third quarter, but the HGB result remains stable

Net profit after nine months is €101 million

The company confirms its HGB earnings target for 2023 and aims for dividend continuity

W&W Group CEO Jürgen A. Junker highlights the successful operation of the company in a difficult environment, with growth in new business of over 30% in some cases.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische is on 24.11.2023.The price of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische at the time of the news was 13,420and was down -1,61compared with the previous day.29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,320this corresponds to a minus of -0,75since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.028,48(+0,13).