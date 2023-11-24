Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (W&W) Group Sustains Business Growth Momentum

W&W Group continues to grow in new business, with strong growth across nearly all lines.

The company reports a net profit of €101 million after nine months.

Despite high claims expenses in the third quarter, the company confirms its HGB earnings target for 2023 and aims for dividend continuity.

The Insurance division sees new business growth of 24.6% to €349.7 million from January to September 2023.

The Housing division reports a 3.1% increase in new home loan savings business to €14.25 billion in the first three quarters of 2023.

The company anticipates a consolidated net profit (IFRS) of between €130 and €160 million for 2023, and around €130 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische is on 24.11.2023.

The price of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische at the time of the news was 13,290EUR and was down -2,57 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.999,21PKT (-0,10 %).





