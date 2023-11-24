Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Reveals Preliminary Financial Results for 2022/2023

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has published preliminary figures for the financial year 2022/2023. - Rental income for the year was €79,206, an increase of €4,816 compared to the previous year. - Net rental income for the year was €47,733, a slight increase of €289 compared to the previous year. - The valuation result for the year was -€124,718, a significant decrease of -€153,156 compared to the previous year. - These figures are unaudited. - The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 28.11.2023.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,8250EUR and was down -5,99 % compared with the previous day.





