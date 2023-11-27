    checkAd

    Hydrogen Leader APEX Group Boosts Business in 2023, Affirms Positive Outlook

    Experiencing a successful business surge, APEX Group, a green hydrogen electrolysis plant developer and operator, has reported a significant increase in its revenues and business operations in the first three quarters of 2023.

    • APEX Group, a developer and operator of green hydrogen electrolysis plants, has successfully ramped up its business in the first nine months of 2023, with revenues amounting to EUR 3.7 million, up from EUR 3.0 million in the same period in 2022.
    • The company has confirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023 of more than EUR 15 million, based on expected strong Q4 2023.
    • APEX Group's backlog increased to EUR 46 million as of 30 September 2023, up from EUR 34 million at the end of 2022, indicating a strong uptick in both project and storage business.
    • The company has a strong cash position of EUR 40.1 million as of 30 September 2023, which will be used to finance further projects and investments.
    • APEX Group has acquired 5.2 hectares of land at a strategic location in Lubmin, Germany, where it plans to build plants with a potential 600 MW electrolyser capacity and operate facilities starting in 2027.
    • The company confirms its forecast of more than EUR 15 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2023, with a significant part of the annual revenue expected for Q4 2023.


