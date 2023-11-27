Julius Baer Group: Recent Market Developments Impact on Private Debt Exposure

Julius Baer Group Ltd. has booked provisions of CHF 70 million against its credit portfolio after 31 October 2023, primarily related to the single largest exposure in its private debt loan book.

This exposure amounts to CHF 606 million, comprising three loans to different entities within a European conglomerate.

The Group has a strong capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 16.1% as of 31 October 2023, significantly above the Group's own floor of 11% and the regulatory requirement of 8.2%.

As of 31 October 2023, the private debt loan book amounted to CHF 1.5 billion as part of a total loan book of CHF 41 billion.

The second largest private debt exposure amounts to CHF 216 million and the third largest to CHF 140 million, neither of which is related to the real estate sector.

Julius Baer reconfirms its capital distribution policy, under which it targets a dividend payout ratio of ~50% of adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Julius Baer Group is on 01.02.2024.

The price of Julius Baer Group at the time of the news was 48,33EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,36EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.





