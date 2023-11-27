Julius Baer Group: Recent Market Developments Impact on Private Debt Exposure
Julius Baer Group Ltd. has earmarked CHF 70 million for its credit portfolio, primarily due to a significant exposure in its private debt loan book. This comes amidst a strong capital position, with a CET1 capital ratio of 16.1%.
- Julius Baer Group Ltd. has booked provisions of CHF 70 million against its credit portfolio after 31 October 2023, primarily related to the single largest exposure in its private debt loan book.
- This exposure amounts to CHF 606 million, comprising three loans to different entities within a European conglomerate.
- The Group has a strong capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 16.1% as of 31 October 2023, significantly above the Group's own floor of 11% and the regulatory requirement of 8.2%.
- As of 31 October 2023, the private debt loan book amounted to CHF 1.5 billion as part of a total loan book of CHF 41 billion.
- The second largest private debt exposure amounts to CHF 216 million and the third largest to CHF 140 million, neither of which is related to the real estate sector.
- Julius Baer reconfirms its capital distribution policy, under which it targets a dividend payout ratio of ~50% of adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Julius Baer Group Ltd.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Julius Baer Group is on 01.02.2024.
The price of Julius Baer Group at the time of the news was 48,33EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,36EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
ISIN:CH0102484968WKN:A0YBDU
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
