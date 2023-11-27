Blue Cap AG Outlines Profitable Growth Strategy Through 2026
Blue Cap AG unveils an ambitious growth strategy for the next five years, aiming to boost its net asset value per share to EUR 60 by 2026.
- Blue Cap AG presents its plans for profitable growth until 2026
- The company aims to increase the net asset value (NAV) per share to EUR 60 by the end of 2026
- The strategy includes increased M&A activities and transformation of portfolio companies
- Blue Cap plans to carry out two to four transactions per year in the future
- The company will expand its acquisition radius to include companies in special situations
- Blue Cap confirms its guidance for the 2023 financial year, expecting revenue of EUR 265-285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-8%
The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at Blue Cap is on 27.11.2023.
ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
