2G Energy AG Boosts Q3 EBIT by 14.7%: A Remarkable Leap Forward
2G Energy AG, a leading provider of combined heat and power plants, has reported a promising Q3 performance, with a 14.7% rise in EBIT and a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year.
- 2G Energy AG increased its third quarter EBIT by 14.7%
- Sales in Q3 reached EUR 77.6 million, slightly higher than the previous year's EUR 76.8 million
- Service sales advanced by 14.6% to EUR 39.7 million, up from EUR 34.6 million in the previous year
- The Management Board confirmed sales and earnings forecast for 2023 and 2024
- Sales expectations for 2025 are stated at EUR 390 to 430 million
- The company expects high fossil fuel prices to continue due to geopolitical tensions, which will increase demand for their highly efficient combined heat and power plants.
