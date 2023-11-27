    checkAd

    2G Energy AG Boosts Q3 EBIT by 14.7%: A Remarkable Leap Forward

    2G Energy AG, a leading provider of combined heat and power plants, has reported a promising Q3 performance, with a 14.7% rise in EBIT and a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy AG increased its third quarter EBIT by 14.7%
    • Sales in Q3 reached EUR 77.6 million, slightly higher than the previous year's EUR 76.8 million
    • Service sales advanced by 14.6% to EUR 39.7 million, up from EUR 34.6 million in the previous year
    • The Management Board confirmed sales and earnings forecast for 2023 and 2024
    • Sales expectations for 2025 are stated at EUR 390 to 430 million
    • The company expects high fossil fuel prices to continue due to geopolitical tensions, which will increase demand for their highly efficient combined heat and power plants.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum, at 2G ENERGY is on 27.11.2023.


    2G ENERGY

    -0,63 %
    +1,49 %
    +12,80 %
    +5,31 %
    -2,26 %
    +11,21 %
    +378,39 %
    +286,36 %
    +1.033,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    2G Energy AG Boosts Q3 EBIT by 14.7%: A Remarkable Leap Forward 2G Energy AG, a leading provider of combined heat and power plants, has reported a promising Q3 performance, with a 14.7% rise in EBIT and a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ARYZTA's Sequential Margin Expansion on Track, Bolstered by Positive Volume and Price
    80 Leser
    Julius Baer Group: Aktuelles zum Private Debt Engagement trotz Marktschwankungen
    76 Leser
    Julius Baer Group: Recent Market Developments Impact on Private Debt Exposure
    72 Leser
    Hydrogen Leader APEX Group Boosts Business in 2023, Affirms Positive Outlook
    60 Leser
    Blue Cap AG Outlines Profitable Growth Strategy Through 2026
    52 Leser
    Blue Cap AG setzt Kurs auf profitables Wachstum bis 2026
    48 Leser
    SFC Energy AG plant bis 2028 Umsatzwachstum auf 400-500 Mio. Euro
    44 Leser
    14,7% EBIT-Steigerung: 2G Energy AG im dritten Quartal auf Erfolgskurs
    32 Leser
    2G Energy AG Boosts Q3 EBIT by 14.7%: A Remarkable Leap Forward
    32 Leser
    SFC Energy AG Sets Ambitious Mid-Term Goal: EUR 400-500 Million in Group Sales by 2028
    32 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1484 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - SDAX verzeichnet stärksten Rückgang
    784 Leser
    Morphosys-Aktien stürzen um 30% ab: Neue Studiendaten zu Krebsmedikament Pelabresib enttäuschen ...
    728 Leser
    Siemens Energy plant massive Kostensenkungen und Umbau für profitables Windkraftgeschäft
    712 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes legt zu, DAX im Minus - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    628 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz bei allen Indizes: MDAX zeigt stärkste Performance
    620 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX, MDAX und SDAX steigen, TecDAX und S&P 500 erleiden Verluste
    592 Leser
    BASF-Aktie: Verluste und Chancen - Wie sich das Unternehmen neu erfindet und Investoren anlockt
    588 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes im Plus - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    572 Leser
    PAION AG: Wechsel vom Prime zum General Standard vollzogen
    548 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2172 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2152 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2032 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1992 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1988 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1736 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1576 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1484 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1392 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    1300 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4704 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3464 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3328 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3208 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2932 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2884 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2644 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2172 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2152 Leser