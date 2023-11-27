SFC Energy AG Sets Ambitious Mid-Term Goal: EUR 400-500 Million in Group Sales by 2028
SFC Energy AG, a leading provider of hydrogen and fuel cell solutions, has recently unveiled its ambitious mid-term goals for 2028. The company aims to significantly expand its market presence and achieve a substantial increase in Group sales.
- SFC Energy AG announces mid-term targets for 2028, aiming for growth to EUR 400 to 500 million in Group sales.
- The company plans for an organic growth of around 30% per year to reach the EUR 400 million mark.
- SFC Energy AG targets an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 15% before 2028.
- The company plans for strong regional expansion into Asia and the USA to accelerate organic growth.
- SFC Energy AG plans to expand its technological leadership with proprietary membrane technology and a HIGH Power product platform up to 200 kW.
- The company has M&A targets including complementary technologies for hydrogen and fuel cells and possible acquisition of system integrators in growth markets.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt, at SFC Energy is on 27.11.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.064,75PKT (+0,41 %).
+0,55 %
-7,46 %
+5,84 %
-24,34 %
-22,89 %
+14,11 %
+144,42 %
+411,03 %
-27,52 %
ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
