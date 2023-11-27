123DrivingSchool Achieves Positive Q3 2023 EBITDA, Continues Strong Business Performance
Experiencing a record-breaking business performance, 123fahrschule SE, a leading digital driving school chain in Germany, has reported a remarkable 31% surge in sales to EUR 15.59 million in Q1-Q3 2023, marking its best financial year since inception.
- 123fahrschule SE, a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany, reports its best business performance since its foundation.
- The company has seen a significant increase in sales of 31% to EUR 15.59 million in the period Q1-Q3 2023, compared to EUR 11.88 million in the prior-year period.
- 123fahrschule generated positive EBITDA in Q1-Q3 2023 and a consolidated and preliminary Group EBITDA of EUR 0.20 million, a significant improvement of 110.29% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR -1.97 million).
- Sales increased in many business areas, including operations of the driving schools, training provider segment, professional driver training, and driving instructor training.
- The company has implemented all optimization measures from December 2022 by the end of the first half of the financial year and is continuing to work on optimizing and increasing the efficiency of business operations.
- The Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased to 69 at the end of the 3rd quarter, exceeding the previous year's figure by 19% with 146,000 driving hours.
ISIN:DE000A2P4HL9WKN:A2P4HL
