Schaeffler AG Seals Business Combination Deal with Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Schaeffler AG is set to merge with Vitesco Technologies Group AG, forming a leading motion technology firm with a staggering revenue of around EUR 25 billion. This monumental business combination kicks off with a public tender offer to Vitesco's shareholders.
- Schaeffler AG has entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Vitesco Technologies Group AG, creating a leading motion technology company with revenues of approximately EUR 25 billion.
- The first step to implement the business combination is a public tender offer to all shareholders of Vitesco, with Schaeffler increasing the offer price from EUR 91.00 to EUR 94.00.
- Following the closing of the Tender Offer, the business combination will be implemented by way of a merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler.
- The combined company will be named Schaeffler AG, with headquarters in Herzogenaurach, and will offer a complete product range in the fields of e-mobility.
- Schaeffler expects the business combination to offer significant synergy potential with an expected EBIT effect of up to EUR 600 million per year, fully realized in 2029.
- Schaeffler has committed to refinance Vitesco’s financial liabilities under existing loans and credit lines, if required as a result of or in connection with the closing of the Tender Offer.
