Schaeffler AG & Vitesco Technologies Ink Business Combination Deal
Schaeffler AG and Vitesco Technologies Group AG are set to merge, creating a leading motion technology company with four distinct divisions, as per a recently signed Business Combination Agreement.
- Schaeffler AG and Vitesco Technologies Group AG have signed a Business Combination Agreement to create a leading Motion Technology Company with four focused divisions.
- The combined company will have annual Pro-forma sales of around 25 billion euros and employ more than 120,000 people.
- The Management Board will consist of nine members, including the four functional leaders CFO, CHRO, CTO and COO as well as the four divisional CEOs of the newly formed divisions.
- An integration committee with equal representation from both companies will steer the integration process.
- Schaeffler has increased its offer price for the tender offer to a final offer price of 94 euros.
- The completion of the overall transaction is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.088,41PKT (+0,18 %).
-0,58 %
0,00 %
-0,29 %
-5,41 %
-20,08 %
-18,24 %
-34,75 %
-0,52 %
ISIN:DE000SHA0159WKN:SHA015
