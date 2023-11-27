Comforte AG: Shielding Customer Data with Data-Centric Cybersecurity at Top Global Auto Parts Retailer
comforte AG, a pioneer in enterprise data security solutions, has successfully deployed its SecurDPS software at a top-tier global retailer of car and industrial equipment parts.
- comforte AG has launched its SecurDPS software solutions at a leading global car parts and industrial equipment parts retailer.
- The US-based customer has over 10,000 locations in around 20 countries worldwide.
- The company's data-centric cybersecurity solutions protect personal data from unauthorized access using tokenization.
- The solution has been initially applied to around 100,000 data records and will continue to be rolled out over the coming months.
- The tokenization process makes sensitive data unusable for unauthorized persons, while still allowing the company to process, analyze, and use the data.
- comforte AG is a leading provider of enterprise data security solutions, with more than 500 companies worldwide relying on its tokenization and format-preserving encryption capabilities.
