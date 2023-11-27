CANCOM SE Boosts IT Infrastructure & Managed Services Expertise with DextraData Acquisition
CANCOM SE is set to enhance its IT infrastructure and managed services expertise by acquiring the IT consulting and services division of DextraData GmbH, a company known for its strong Dell partnerships.
- CANCOM SE acquires the IT consulting and services division of DextraData GmbH
- The acquisition strengthens CANCOM's expertise in complex IT infrastructure and managed services
- DextraData has extensive experience and partnerships, particularly with Dell
- The division generated revenue of around €35 million and EBITDA of around €4 million in 2022
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and antitrust approval
- The transaction is expected to be completed at the beginning of January 2024
The next important date, Analyst conference as part of the German Equity Forum, at CANCOM SE is on 27.11.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.022,81PKT (-0,32 %).
-0,73 %
-0,59 %
+21,63 %
+11,43 %
-10,03 %
-40,20 %
-24,60 %
+88,69 %
+766,37 %
ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 105 | 0 |