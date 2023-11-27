CANCOM SE Boosts IT Infrastructure & Managed Services Expertise with DextraData Acquisition

CANCOM SE acquires the IT consulting and services division of DextraData GmbH

The acquisition strengthens CANCOM's expertise in complex IT infrastructure and managed services

DextraData has extensive experience and partnerships, particularly with Dell

The division generated revenue of around €35 million and EBITDA of around €4 million in 2022

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and antitrust approval

The transaction is expected to be completed at the beginning of January 2024

The next important date, Analyst conference as part of the German Equity Forum, at CANCOM SE is on 27.11.2023.

