    Metall Zug & Miele Unite for Infection Control Venture: Belimed & Steelco Join Forces

    In a strategic move to dominate the Infection Control and Life Science sector, Metall Zug and Miele have joined forces, pooling their resources and expertise in a Switzerland-based joint venture.

    • Metall Zug and Miele have created a joint venture in the Infection Control and Life Science area.
    • Metall Zug will contribute Belimed AG and Belimed Life Science AG, while Miele will contribute the Steelco Group.
    • The joint venture will be based in Zug, Switzerland, with Metall Zug holding a 33% stake and Miele holding a 67% stake.
    • The transaction is subject to approval from relevant authorities, expected in the first half of 2024.
    • The global healthcare and life science market has experienced significant growth, leading to increased demand for equipment and services in the field of infection control and life science.
    • The joint venture aims to combine the strengths of Belimed and Steelco to become the most innovative and customer-oriented provider in the field, while also benefiting from synergies and shared expertise.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 11.03.2024.


    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt