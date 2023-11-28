Metall Zug & Miele Unite for Infection Control Venture: Belimed & Steelco Join Forces
In a strategic move to dominate the Infection Control and Life Science sector, Metall Zug and Miele have joined forces, pooling their resources and expertise in a Switzerland-based joint venture.
- Metall Zug and Miele have created a joint venture in the Infection Control and Life Science area.
- Metall Zug will contribute Belimed AG and Belimed Life Science AG, while Miele will contribute the Steelco Group.
- The joint venture will be based in Zug, Switzerland, with Metall Zug holding a 33% stake and Miele holding a 67% stake.
- The transaction is subject to approval from relevant authorities, expected in the first half of 2024.
- The global healthcare and life science market has experienced significant growth, leading to increased demand for equipment and services in the field of infection control and life science.
- The joint venture aims to combine the strengths of Belimed and Steelco to become the most innovative and customer-oriented provider in the field, while also benefiting from synergies and shared expertise.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 11.03.2024.
-0,69 %
-1,38 %
+6,32 %
-6,08 %
-28,32 %
+15,79 %
-16,81 %
+37,18 %
ISIN:CH0039821084WKN:A0Q221
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |