    checkAd

    Adler Group Triumphs Over Market Challenges, Slashes Debt Through Portfolio Sales

    In a challenging market, Adler Group S.A. has successfully lowered its debt through portfolio sales, generating €160m in net rental income in the first three quarters of 2023.

    Foto: cegoh - pixabay
    • Adler Group S.A. has reduced its debt through successful portfolio sales in a difficult market environment
    • Net rental income of €160m in the first nine months of 2023
    • Like-for-like rental growth of 2.4% and vacancy rate falls to 1.6%
    • Guidance for net rental income of €207m to €219m in the 2023 financial year confirmed
    • Gross proceeds of around €530m and debt reduction of circa €270m through disposals year-to-date
    • Rising interest costs and high one-off expenses for restructuring weigh on earnings and key performance indicators

    The next important date, Publication of the nine-month quarterly report Q3 2023., at ADLER Group is on 28.11.2023.


    ADLER Group

    -0,46 %
    -5,20 %
    -23,31 %
    -40,14 %
    -86,40 %
    -98,65 %
    -99,23 %
    -98,36 %
    ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  101   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Adler Group Triumphs Over Market Challenges, Slashes Debt Through Portfolio Sales In a challenging market, Adler Group S.A. has successfully lowered its debt through portfolio sales, generating €160m in net rental income in the first three quarters of 2023.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - Aktuelle Entwicklung und Top- und Flopwerte
    472 Leser
    CANCOM SE erweitert IT-Expertise durch Übernahme von DextraData GmbH-Teilen
    344 Leser
    Insolvenzplan bei windeln.de SE: Was bedeutet das für Kunden?
    180 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen von NanoRepro AG jetzt verfügbar!
    172 Leser
    Metall Zug & Miele Unite for Infection Control Venture: Belimed & Steelco Join Forces
    168 Leser
    Metall Zug & Miele: Gemeinsames Vorhaben in Infektionskontrolle & Life Science
    160 Leser
    FCR Immobilien AG sichert sich neues Fachmarktzentrum in Werdau
    152 Leser
    CitrinSolar GmbH gibt erstmals grüne Anleihe aus: 30 Mio. Euro mit 8% Zinsen für 6 Jahre
    124 Leser
    Adler Group reduziert Schulden durch erfolgreiche Portfolio-Verkäufe trotz Markt-Herausforderungen
    124 Leser
    Comforte AG: Shielding Customer Data with Data-Centric Cybersecurity at Top Global Auto Parts ...
    116 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1496 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - SDAX verzeichnet stärksten Rückgang
    792 Leser
    Morphosys-Aktien stürzen um 30% ab: Neue Studiendaten zu Krebsmedikament Pelabresib enttäuschen ...
    756 Leser
    Siemens Energy plant massive Kostensenkungen und Umbau für profitables Windkraftgeschäft
    720 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX, MDAX und SDAX steigen, TecDAX und S&P 500 erleiden Verluste
    664 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz bei allen Indizes: MDAX zeigt stärkste Performance
    636 Leser
    PAION AG: Geschäftsjahresprognose 2023 überraschend angehoben!
    612 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: Mehrheit der Indizes im Plus - Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    600 Leser
    BASF-Aktie: Verluste und Chancen - Wie sich das Unternehmen neu erfindet und Investoren anlockt
    588 Leser
    PAION AG: Wechsel vom Prime zum General Standard vollzogen
    568 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2172 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2156 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2044 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1740 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1576 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1496 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1400 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    1304 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1280 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1188 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4712 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3464 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3340 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3212 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    3000 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2896 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2644 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2172 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2156 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt