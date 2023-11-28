Adler Group Triumphs Over Market Challenges, Slashes Debt Through Portfolio Sales
In a challenging market, Adler Group S.A. has successfully lowered its debt through portfolio sales, generating €160m in net rental income in the first three quarters of 2023.
- Adler Group S.A. has reduced its debt through successful portfolio sales in a difficult market environment
- Net rental income of €160m in the first nine months of 2023
- Like-for-like rental growth of 2.4% and vacancy rate falls to 1.6%
- Guidance for net rental income of €207m to €219m in the 2023 financial year confirmed
- Gross proceeds of around €530m and debt reduction of circa €270m through disposals year-to-date
- Rising interest costs and high one-off expenses for restructuring weigh on earnings and key performance indicators
