    Vote Now: The Grounds 6% Hybrid Bond Extension - Major Noteholders Approve

    Grounds Real Estate Development AG is reaching out to its 2021/2024 convertible bond noteholders, proposing an extension and modification of the bond's terms. This is a pivotal step towards a strategic partnership with H.I.G. Capital.

    • The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is inviting noteholders of its 2021/2024 convertible bond to vote on an extension of the bond's maturity, subject to modified bond terms.
    • The proposal seeks to extend the bond's maturity by three years, with the option of a one-time extension by another two years.
    • The interest rate is proposed to be raised to 8% p.a., with a potential increase to 10% p.a. if the extension option is exercised.
    • The company plans to cancel the conversion right and restructure the convertible bond as a corporate bond.
    • Major bondholders have already signaled their approval of the proposal.
    • The proposed restructuring is a key prerequisite for a strategic partnership with H.I.G. Capital and a possible capital increase in 2024.






