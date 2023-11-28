Delphos Takes a Focus on D.R.Congo's Critical Mineral Value Chain
Washington (ots/PRNewswire) - The Delphos delegation concluded key meetings
together with Buenassa, a 100% Congolese-owned limited corporation, with
representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo government. They presented
the Buenassa refinery project for LME grade copper cathode and battery grade
cobalt sulphate, to date, unprecedented in the country. Delphos interest in the
Democratic Republic of Congo's need to improve its critical mineral value chain,
demonstrates that although more complex, financial resources can be raised for
the creation of local refineries, a promising initiative from an ESG
perspective.
During a visit led by Chair of Delphos International, Ambassador Roya Rahmani,
with Buenassa founder and CEO, Eddy Kioni, a number of positive discussions were
held with relevant ministries and officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister
for the Economy and the Minister for Mines, and their teams. The meetings
focused on aligning approaches and the necessary steps to be taken to better
prepare the project, including the modalities of government support and
strategies for securing financial resources.
"Being on the ground and meeting key stakeholders as well as key partners are
crucial to a project that can potentially change the national value chain of
critical minerals," said Ambassador Rahmani.
Senior Managing Director, Wesley Davis, also confirmed that the investor
appetite was increasing, specifically around transparent projects and the
ability to have a clearer view on the social impact. He added that it could
become a leading project for investing in the critical mineral value chain in
Africa.
Eddy Kioni, CEO of Buenassa, said, "Project preparation that reflects the
national desire to play a part in the energy transition can create a necessary
momentum". He added that "Delphos' enthusiasm for Buenassa demonstrates the
possibility of raising capital despite the complex operating environment. Growth
capital for the energy transition is available for the Democratic Republic of
Congo when it is focused on ESG."
Jean Luc Mastaki, Director of the Sub-Regional Office for Central Africa at the
United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), provided encouragement for
the Buenassa project. Delphos visit to the DRC follows the meeting in New York
during the United Nations General Assembly. At the UNGA business summit, Antonio
Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary of UNECA, stated that, "Africa must fully
exploit its abundant critical mineral resources to accelerate sustainable
industrialization and clean energy transition."
Delphos has focused on emerging markets for close to 40 years with an intention
to support and enable projects with social and environmental impact. With this
view, Delphos is working with Buenassa on securing funding for this project.
Delphos sees high value for this type of project and the opportunities it could
bring to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo especially those
affected by the global critical minerals value supply chain.
About Buenassa:
BUENASSA builds innovative solutions at all stages of the supply chain across
multiple commodity markets without limitation, but with a current focus of
copper and cobalt sectors. It is the first integrated metals trading company in
D.R. Congo that specializes in supplying domestically beneficiated materials.
http://www.buenassa.com/
About Delphos:
Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutions
for development companies and projects. We specialize in raising long-term,
competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs,
sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged
more than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over
1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agencies
and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their
international business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to our
capital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisory
and investment/risk management consulting services to government and private
sector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB,
DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank, USTDA, WBG, leading private equity
firms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreign
governments and utilities.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287121/Delphos_logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delphos-takes-
a-focus-on-drcongos-critical-mineral-value-chain-301999210.html
Contact:
+1 917 720 3469 / +44 20 3239 6827
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172776/5660079
OTS: Delphos
