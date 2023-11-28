Delphos Takes a Focus on D.R.Congo's Critical Mineral Value Chain

Washington (ots/PRNewswire) - The Delphos delegation concluded key meetings

together with Buenassa, a 100% Congolese-owned limited corporation, with

representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo government. They presented

the Buenassa refinery project for LME grade copper cathode and battery grade

cobalt sulphate, to date, unprecedented in the country. Delphos interest in the

Democratic Republic of Congo's need to improve its critical mineral value chain,

demonstrates that although more complex, financial resources can be raised for

the creation of local refineries, a promising initiative from an ESG

perspective.



During a visit led by Chair of Delphos International, Ambassador Roya Rahmani,

with Buenassa founder and CEO, Eddy Kioni, a number of positive discussions were

held with relevant ministries and officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister

for the Economy and the Minister for Mines, and their teams. The meetings

focused on aligning approaches and the necessary steps to be taken to better

prepare the project, including the modalities of government support and

strategies for securing financial resources.





"Being on the ground and meeting key stakeholders as well as key partners arecrucial to a project that can potentially change the national value chain ofcritical minerals," said Ambassador Rahmani.Senior Managing Director, Wesley Davis, also confirmed that the investorappetite was increasing, specifically around transparent projects and theability to have a clearer view on the social impact. He added that it couldbecome a leading project for investing in the critical mineral value chain inAfrica.Eddy Kioni, CEO of Buenassa, said, "Project preparation that reflects thenational desire to play a part in the energy transition can create a necessarymomentum". He added that "Delphos' enthusiasm for Buenassa demonstrates thepossibility of raising capital despite the complex operating environment. Growthcapital for the energy transition is available for the Democratic Republic ofCongo when it is focused on ESG."Jean Luc Mastaki, Director of the Sub-Regional Office for Central Africa at theUnited Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), provided encouragement forthe Buenassa project. Delphos visit to the DRC follows the meeting in New Yorkduring the United Nations General Assembly. At the UNGA business summit, AntonioPedro, Acting Executive Secretary of UNECA, stated that, "Africa must fullyexploit its abundant critical mineral resources to accelerate sustainableindustrialization and clean energy transition."Delphos has focused on emerging markets for close to 40 years with an intentionto support and enable projects with social and environmental impact. With thisview, Delphos is working with Buenassa on securing funding for this project.Delphos sees high value for this type of project and the opportunities it couldbring to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo especially thoseaffected by the global critical minerals value supply chain.About Buenassa:BUENASSA builds innovative solutions at all stages of the supply chain acrossmultiple commodity markets without limitation, but with a current focus ofcopper and cobalt sectors. It is the first integrated metals trading company inD.R. Congo that specializes in supplying domestically beneficiated materials.http://www.buenassa.com/About Delphos:Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutionsfor development companies and projects. We specialize in raising long-term,competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs,sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arrangedmore than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agenciesand multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize theirinternational business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to ourcapital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisoryand investment/risk management consulting services to government and privatesector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB,DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank, USTDA, WBG, leading private equityfirms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreigngovernments and utilities.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287121/Delphos_logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delphos-takes-a-focus-on-drcongos-critical-mineral-value-chain-301999210.htmlContact:+1 917 720 3469 / +44 20 3239 6827Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172776/5660079OTS: Delphos