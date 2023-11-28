European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sector (FOTO)
Brussels (ots) - European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on
the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste
European Bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the
role of compostable plastics in achieving packaging waste prevention and
reaching recycling targets.
EUBP welcomes a less prescriptive approach, such as the one adopted by the
European Parliament in plenary session today, for the packaging formats where
biobased and compostable plastics play an important role and will continue to do
so.
"Today's vote can be seen as a first step in allowing the EU to reach the goal
of generating, at least, 20 % of the carbon used in chemicals and plastics from
non-fossil sources by 2030", says Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP .
"However, the full potential is still not reached. We regret that the role of
biobased plastics in achieving the targets of recycled content was not
supported. EUBP believes biobased plastics can and will, if enabled, contribute
to the transition towards a circular economy, by storing and repurposing carbon
dioxide", he elaborates.
In an increasingly competitive market, the persistent over-regulatory approach
towards bioplastics puts at risk the further development of sustainable
innovative packaging applications by slowing down necessary investments.
"EUBP calls on EU co-legislators to design and adopt a Packaging and Packaging
Waste Regulation that allows for the further development of net-zero, biobased
polymers production technologies as enablers to achieve the European Green Deal
transformation" , concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director at EUBP.
About European Bioplastics
European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
http://www.european-bioplastics.org
Contact:
Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,
Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5660135
OTS: European Bioplastics
