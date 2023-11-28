European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sector (FOTO)

Brussels (ots) - European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on

the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste



European Bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the

role of compostable plastics in achieving packaging waste prevention and

reaching recycling targets.



EUBP welcomes a less prescriptive approach, such as the one adopted by the

European Parliament in plenary session today, for the packaging formats where

biobased and compostable plastics play an important role and will continue to do

so.





"Today's vote can be seen as a first step in allowing the EU to reach the goalof generating, at least, 20 % of the carbon used in chemicals and plastics fromnon-fossil sources by 2030", says Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP ."However, the full potential is still not reached. We regret that the role ofbiobased plastics in achieving the targets of recycled content was notsupported. EUBP believes biobased plastics can and will, if enabled, contributeto the transition towards a circular economy, by storing and repurposing carbondioxide", he elaborates.In an increasingly competitive market, the persistent over-regulatory approachtowards bioplastics puts at risk the further development of sustainableinnovative packaging applications by slowing down necessary investments."EUBP calls on EU co-legislators to design and adopt a Packaging and PackagingWaste Regulation that allows for the further development of net-zero, biobasedpolymers production technologies as enablers to achieve the European Green Dealtransformation" , concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director at EUBP.About European BioplasticsEuropean Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing theinterests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its membersproduce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,biodegradable, or both. More information is available athttp://www.european-bioplastics.orgContact:Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,press@european-bioplastics.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5660135OTS: European Bioplastics