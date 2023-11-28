    checkAd

    European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sector (FOTO)

    Brussels (ots) - European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on
    the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste

    European Bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the
    role of compostable plastics in achieving packaging waste prevention and
    reaching recycling targets.

    EUBP welcomes a less prescriptive approach, such as the one adopted by the
    European Parliament in plenary session today, for the packaging formats where
    biobased and compostable plastics play an important role and will continue to do
    so.

    "Today's vote can be seen as a first step in allowing the EU to reach the goal
    of generating, at least, 20 % of the carbon used in chemicals and plastics from
    non-fossil sources by 2030", says Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP .
    "However, the full potential is still not reached. We regret that the role of
    biobased plastics in achieving the targets of recycled content was not
    supported. EUBP believes biobased plastics can and will, if enabled, contribute
    to the transition towards a circular economy, by storing and repurposing carbon
    dioxide", he elaborates.

    In an increasingly competitive market, the persistent over-regulatory approach
    towards bioplastics puts at risk the further development of sustainable
    innovative packaging applications by slowing down necessary investments.

    "EUBP calls on EU co-legislators to design and adopt a Packaging and Packaging
    Waste Regulation that allows for the further development of net-zero, biobased
    polymers production technologies as enablers to achieve the European Green Deal
    transformation" , concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director at EUBP.

    About European Bioplastics

    European Bioplastics (EUBP) is the European association representing the
    interests of the bioplastics industry along the entire value chain. Its members
    produce, refine and distribute bioplastics i.e. plastics that are biobased,
    biodegradable, or both. More information is available at
    http://www.european-bioplastics.org

    Contact:

    Marion Thérage, Communications Manager,
    European Bioplastics, Avenue Palmerston 3, 1000 Brussels,
    Tel: +49 (0) 30 28482 350, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
    press@european-bioplastics.org

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5660135
    OTS: European Bioplastics



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  105   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    European Parliament sends mixed signals to the bioplastics sector (FOTO) European Bioplastics reacts to European Parliament's vote on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste European Bioplastics (EUBP) commends the European Parliament for recognising the role of compostable plastics in …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Fiat erleidet im Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal Schlappe am BGH / Diesel-Senat sieht berechtigte ...
    284 Leser
    AIXTRON startet Bau des neuen Innovationszentrums (FOTO)
    200 Leser
    Elite Report 2024: Vermögende vermissen zunehmend Wertschätzung von Person wie Mandat
    172 Leser
    Für mehr Nachhaltigkeit: die neue Wohngebäudeversicherung von Helvetia Deutschland (FOTO)
    160 Leser
    Digitale Transformation im produzierenden Mittelstand: Effizienzsteigerung durch ERP-Lösungen / Mittelständische Produktionsbetriebe können ...
    156 Leser
    Miele und Metall Zug planen Joint Venture zur Stärkung ihrer Bereiche Medizintechnik und ...
    152 Leser
    Frank Obrist: Neues Buch von Jean Pütz ist "Blaupause für eine globale Methanolwirtschaft"
    148 Leser
    Nachhaltiges Reisen: Studiosus beruft Tony Reyhanloo zum Head of Corporate Responsibility
    148 Leser
    Gesamtverzinsung bis zu 3,75 Prozent: die Versicherungsgruppe die Bayerische erhöht 2024 die Überschussbeteiligung erneut. ...
    144 Leser
    Deutscher Altersvorsorge-Index Herbst 2023 (DIVAX-AV) / Sorgen um die zukünftige Rente nehmen ...
    140 Leser
    Debeka eröffnet Erweiterungsbau der Unternehmenszentrale/ Debeka-Vorstandschef Brahm: "Eine Investition, die sich auch für Mitglieder rechnet" (FOTO)
    512 Leser
    Allianz Trade Studie: Großinsolvenzen in Deutschland sind zurück - vor allem bei Kliniken und im ...
    356 Leser
    Elektrisch, innovativ, effizient: Der neue Opel Movano setzt Standards (FOTO)
    284 Leser
    Fiat erleidet im Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal Schlappe am BGH / Diesel-Senat sieht berechtigte ...
    284 Leser
    Von CO2-Kompensation zu Contribution Claims: ClimatePartner Impact präsentiert alternative Konzepte für den freiwilligen Klimaschutz ...
    260 Leser
    SALT AND PEPPER Survey zeigt: 60 Prozent der deutschen Befragten spüren den Fachkräftemangel deutlich und haben Angst ...
    232 Leser
    ThinkImmo wird Teil der Interhyp Gruppe
    224 Leser
    Innovatives Start-up wird Teil der HORNBACH Gruppe: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG erwirbt Seniovo, den Marktführer für barrierefreie Badumbauten ...
    224 Leser
    Final Closing "Wachstumsfonds Deutschland": 1 Mrd. Euro zur Stärkung des europäischen und deutschen Venture Capital-Ökosystems
    216 Leser
    Polestar wirft im Vorfeld der COP28 ein Schlaglicht auf Klima Des- und Fehlinformation (FOTO)
    212 Leser
    3M verkündet neuen Namen Solventum für geplanten eigenständigen ...
    1624 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    808 Leser
    Bertelsmann Investments investiert 5 Millionen Euro in Europas größtes digitales ...
    744 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    520 Leser
    Debeka eröffnet Erweiterungsbau der Unternehmenszentrale/ Debeka-Vorstandschef Brahm: "Eine Investition, die sich auch für Mitglieder rechnet" (FOTO)
    512 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    472 Leser
    ADAC Heliservice wartet Bundespolizei-Hubschrauber (FOTO)
    440 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Aleph Alpha erhält eine Gesamtinvestition von mehr als einer halben Milliarde US-Dollar von ...
    376 Leser
    Neuer Skoda Superb Combi ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6760 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5548 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5491 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5272 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5164 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4092 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    4080 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt