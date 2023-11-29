Aroundtown SA Reveals Strong 9M 2023 Results: Solid Operations Unveiled
As of September 2023, a robust liquidity balance of €2.8 billion has been achieved, covering 20% of total debt. This year has seen disposals of approximately €710 million, along with a 16% debt repurchase for the period 2024-2026, enhancing the balance sheet. Additionally, new bank debt of about €1 billion has been signed. Notably, the entire Dutch office portfolio is now green certified, with 29% of the total office portfolio also achieving this status. Despite a slight dip in recurring net rental income, growth remains positive.
- Liquidity balance of €2.8 billion as of September 2023, covering 20% of total debt
- Disposals of approximately €710 million signed in 2023 year-to-date
- 16% of debt maturing in 2024-2026 has been repurchased, reducing leverage and strengthening the balance sheet
- New bank debt signed in the amount of approximately €1 billion year-to-date
- 100% of the Dutch office portfolio has been green certified, and 29% of the total office portfolio has been green certified
- Recurring net rental income of €885 million in 9M 2023, down 2% compared to 9M 2022 due to net disposals, offset by like-for-like rental income growth of 3.5%
The next important date, Interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2023 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 29.11.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.035,67PKT (+0,09 %).
-0,35 %
+5,49 %
+21,12 %
+62,22 %
-9,23 %
-60,80 %
-68,58 %
-34,97 %
ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 225 | 0 |