Aroundtown SA Reveals Strong 9M 2023 Results: Solid Operations Unveiled

Liquidity balance of €2.8 billion as of September 2023, covering 20% of total debt

Disposals of approximately €710 million signed in 2023 year-to-date

16% of debt maturing in 2024-2026 has been repurchased, reducing leverage and strengthening the balance sheet

New bank debt signed in the amount of approximately €1 billion year-to-date

100% of the Dutch office portfolio has been green certified, and 29% of the total office portfolio has been green certified

Recurring net rental income of €885 million in 9M 2023, down 2% compared to 9M 2022 due to net disposals, offset by like-for-like rental income growth of 3.5%

The next important date, Interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2023 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 29.11.2023.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.035,67PKT (+0,09 %).





