    Aroundtown SA Reveals Strong 9M 2023 Results: Solid Operations Unveiled

    As of September 2023, a robust liquidity balance of €2.8 billion has been achieved, covering 20% of total debt. This year has seen disposals of approximately €710 million, along with a 16% debt repurchase for the period 2024-2026, enhancing the balance sheet. Additionally, new bank debt of about €1 billion has been signed. Notably, the entire Dutch office portfolio is now green certified, with 29% of the total office portfolio also achieving this status. Despite a slight dip in recurring net rental income, growth remains positive.

    Foto: Aroundtown SA
    • Liquidity balance of €2.8 billion as of September 2023, covering 20% of total debt
    • Disposals of approximately €710 million signed in 2023 year-to-date
    • 16% of debt maturing in 2024-2026 has been repurchased, reducing leverage and strengthening the balance sheet
    • New bank debt signed in the amount of approximately €1 billion year-to-date
    • 100% of the Dutch office portfolio has been green certified, and 29% of the total office portfolio has been green certified
    • Recurring net rental income of €885 million in 9M 2023, down 2% compared to 9M 2022 due to net disposals, offset by like-for-like rental income growth of 3.5%

    The next important date, Interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2023 (ENG), at Aroundtown is on 29.11.2023.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.035,67PKT (+0,09 %).


     225   
