    Spexis Announces Latest Developments on Debt-Restructuring Moratorium

    Amidst financial turbulence, Spexis AG is in talks with SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) to revamp its financing structure and secure additional funding for the COPILOT trial.

    • Spexis AG is in discussions with SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) to restructure its current financing agreements and seek new financing from SGI to support the COPILOT trial.
    • SGI has taken enforcement actions to secure its loans, including seizing shares and intellectual property of Spexis and its subsidiaries.
    • Despite the enforcement actions, SGI has agreed to enter into discussions with Spexis to potentially restructure the loans and provide additional capital for the COPILOT trial.
    • Spexis has submitted a request for a moratorium on debt enforcement to the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft to further restructure and reposition the company.
    • The plan submitted to the court includes cost reduction, debt restructuring, continuation of the COPILOT trial, and sale of other assets.
    • Spexis remains committed to advancing the ColiFin Phase 3 program and is grateful for SGI's efforts to explore a path forward.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Spexis is on 05.05.2024.

    The price of Spexis at the time of the news was 0,0679EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,0680EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.


    Spexis

    +0,15 %
    +0,29 %
    -65,26 %
    -82,65 %
    -85,99 %
    -99,06 %
    -99,65 %
    -99,79 %
    ISIN:CH0106213793WKN:A2JK4Q





