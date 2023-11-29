Novem Group S.A. Reports Strong Profit Margin Amid Challenging HY 2023/24 Landscape
In its latest financial update, Novem Group S.A. revealed a slight dip in HY 2023/24 revenue and adjusted EBIT, despite a notable surge in free cash flow and growth in the Americas.
- Novem Group S.A. reported HY 2023/24 revenue of €347.1 million, a decrease of 3.4% compared to HY 2022/23.
- The company's adjusted EBIT for the period was €38.0 million, 8.4% lower than the previous year.
- Novem's free cash flow for HY 2023/24 was €33.5 million, significantly higher than the previous year by €13.1 million.
- Revenue in Q2 2023/24 decreased in Europe and Asia, but increased in the Americas.
- The company's free cash flow for Q2 2023/24 was €22.3 million, roughly equivalent to the previous year, contributing to a total free cash flow of €33.5 million for HY 2023/24.
- As of 30 September 2023, Novem's total working capital was €136.3 million, 12.8% lower than the previous year.
