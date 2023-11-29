RENK Group Reveals 9-Month Performance Results for 2023
RENK Group, a leading global player in drive technologies, has unveiled its impressive financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, marking significant growth across all key metrics.
- RENK Group, a global manufacturer of drive technologies, reported its results for the first nine months of 2023.
- The company's total order intake increased by about 24 percent compared to the same period in 2022, and revenue increased by about 10 percent to EUR 653 million.
- Adjusted EBIT grew by 6 percent to EUR 104 million, achieving an adjusted EBIT margin of about 16 percent.
- All three business segments: Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Marine & Industry, and Slide Bearings showed strong performance.
- The company's fixed order backlog grew by over 19 percent to approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
- S&P Global upgraded RENK GmbH to 'B+' on improved credit metrics and confirmed the “Positive” outlook.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |