FORTEC Elektronik AG Kicks Off 2023/2024 with Strong Q1 Performance

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 25,20EUR and was up +2,23 % compared with the previous day.

Kicking off the 2023/2024 fiscal year on a high note, FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a successful first quarter with a 6% surge in group turnover and a significant 29% EBIT increase.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer