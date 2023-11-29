FORTEC Elektronik AG Kicks Off 2023/2024 with Strong Q1 Performance
Kicking off the 2023/2024 fiscal year on a high note, FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a successful first quarter with a 6% surge in group turnover and a significant 29% EBIT increase.
- FORTEC Elektronik AG had a successful first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.
- Group turnover increased by 6% to EUR 26.6 million.
- Group EBIT rose disproportionately by 29% to EUR 3.5 million.
- Order book as of September 30, 2023, was EUR 73.9 million.
- Sales revenues in the first quarter increased by 6%.
- Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year with a group turnover in the range of EUR 106.0 million to EUR 116.0 million and a group EBIT in the range of EUR 9.5 million to EUR 11.0 million.
