'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) How employees can excel beyond themselves / Austrian company offers a fast way to execute strategies more successfully

Radstadt (ots) - Former CEO and Co-Founder of has·to·be Martin Klässner has

begun sharing his know-how around employee motivation and startup success. The

'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) strategy execution methodology (https://growthsquare

.com/art-of-acceleration-aoa-how-employees-can-excel-beyond-themselves/) ,

developed by Klässner and colleagues at has·to·be, allowed that company to

outperform its competitors and scale successfully. Now the crew from the

Salzburg Province is providing Europe's first answer to American-dominated

management frameworks such as OKRs, popularized by Google among others.



Along with Jerolim Filippi, Klässner recently founded GrowthSquare GmbH, which

offers methodology, software and training. "Our experience with has·to·be made

it clear that the success of a business is directly connected to an ability to

foster constructive thinking and empower employees to make their own decisions,"

says Klässner.



