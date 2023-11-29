'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) How employees can excel beyond themselves / Austrian company offers a fast way to execute strategies more successfully
Radstadt (ots) - Former CEO and Co-Founder of has·to·be Martin Klässner has
begun sharing his know-how around employee motivation and startup success. The
'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) strategy execution methodology (https://growthsquare
.com/art-of-acceleration-aoa-how-employees-can-excel-beyond-themselves/) ,
developed by Klässner and colleagues at has·to·be, allowed that company to
outperform its competitors and scale successfully. Now the crew from the
Salzburg Province is providing Europe's first answer to American-dominated
management frameworks such as OKRs, popularized by Google among others.
Along with Jerolim Filippi, Klässner recently founded GrowthSquare GmbH, which
offers methodology, software and training. "Our experience with has·to·be made
it clear that the success of a business is directly connected to an ability to
foster constructive thinking and empower employees to make their own decisions,"
says Klässner.
Austria's answer to the OKRs framework has·to·be initially used Google's OKRs
framework to manage its employees. But the KPI-based American framework didn't
work for the company. That's why the team developed the AOA methodology, which
allowed every member of staff to contribute to the company's success and unlock
their full potential.
An intrinsically motivated workforce is a more productive one Scaling has·to·be
to more than 180 employees inside two years was underpinned by the AOA
methodology. "Intrinsic motivation increased considerably throughout the
organization," underlines Klässner. has·to·be became the European market leader
and at the time of its sale to the American charging solutions provider
ChargePoint, it had reached a market share of over 30% before its sale for
EUR250 million.
Maximizing success through people-centric management GrowthSquare is aimed at
companies in every field. Companies looking for solutions that will boost their
business success or fulfill their international growth potential. AOA can be
adapted to any business model, any industry and any organization size, and firms
of several hundred employees are already enjoying success with it.
About GrowthSquare
Headquartered in Radstadt, GrowthSquare GmbH was founded in 2023 with the aim of
supporting businesses in executing their strategies as quickly and efficiently
as possible. As a solutions provider, GrowthSquare has specialized in the 'Art
of Acceleration' (AOA) - the very first people-centric strategy execution
methodology. The methodology is complemented by an AOA cloud-based management
platform. More information at
http://www.growthsquare.com/
Contact:
Jerolim Filippi
GrowthSquare GmbH
Salzburger Straße 24
5550 Radstadt
Tel.: +43 664 9991000
E-Mail: mailto:jerolim.filippi@growthsquare.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172715/5660382
OTS: GrowthSquare GmbH
