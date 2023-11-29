    checkAd

    'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) How employees can excel beyond themselves / Austrian company offers a fast way to execute strategies more successfully

    Radstadt (ots) - Former CEO and Co-Founder of has·to·be Martin Klässner has
    begun sharing his know-how around employee motivation and startup success. The
    'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) strategy execution methodology (https://growthsquare
    .com/art-of-acceleration-aoa-how-employees-can-excel-beyond-themselves/) ,
    developed by Klässner and colleagues at has·to·be, allowed that company to
    outperform its competitors and scale successfully. Now the crew from the
    Salzburg Province is providing Europe's first answer to American-dominated
    management frameworks such as OKRs, popularized by Google among others.

    Along with Jerolim Filippi, Klässner recently founded GrowthSquare GmbH, which
    offers methodology, software and training. "Our experience with has·to·be made
    it clear that the success of a business is directly connected to an ability to
    foster constructive thinking and empower employees to make their own decisions,"
    says Klässner.

    Austria's answer to the OKRs framework has·to·be initially used Google's OKRs
    framework to manage its employees. But the KPI-based American framework didn't
    work for the company. That's why the team developed the AOA methodology, which
    allowed every member of staff to contribute to the company's success and unlock
    their full potential.

    An intrinsically motivated workforce is a more productive one Scaling has·to·be
    to more than 180 employees inside two years was underpinned by the AOA
    methodology. "Intrinsic motivation increased considerably throughout the
    organization," underlines Klässner. has·to·be became the European market leader
    and at the time of its sale to the American charging solutions provider
    ChargePoint, it had reached a market share of over 30% before its sale for
    EUR250 million.

    Maximizing success through people-centric management GrowthSquare is aimed at
    companies in every field. Companies looking for solutions that will boost their
    business success or fulfill their international growth potential. AOA can be
    adapted to any business model, any industry and any organization size, and firms
    of several hundred employees are already enjoying success with it.

    About GrowthSquare

    Headquartered in Radstadt, GrowthSquare GmbH was founded in 2023 with the aim of
    supporting businesses in executing their strategies as quickly and efficiently
    as possible. As a solutions provider, GrowthSquare has specialized in the 'Art
    of Acceleration' (AOA) - the very first people-centric strategy execution
    methodology. The methodology is complemented by an AOA cloud-based management
    platform. More information at

    http://www.growthsquare.com/

    Contact:

    Jerolim Filippi
    GrowthSquare GmbH
    Salzburger Straße 24
    5550 Radstadt
    Tel.: +43 664 9991000
    E-Mail: mailto:jerolim.filippi@growthsquare.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172715/5660382
    OTS: GrowthSquare GmbH



