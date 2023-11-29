Koelnmesse further expands its successful international business and brings gamescom 2024 to Brazil (FOTO)

Cologne/Sao Paulo (ots) - · Premiere in South America: The largest gaming event

In addition to the successful concept in Cologne and gamescom asia in Singapore,there will be another international Gamescom taking place for the first time atthe São Paulo Expo trade fair centre from 26 to 30 June 2024."We are continuously expanding our international business," says Gerald Böse,CEO of Koelnmesse. "It is particularly important to us to provide our customerswith the best possible comprehensive and global support. Following gamescom asiain Singapore, this is the next important step in the globalisation of the brandas well as the event format. In short: gamescom goes global."Koelnmesse has been active in the trade fair business in Brazil for over tenyears. "With our events abroad, we are accompanying our customers to the mostimportant growth markets worldwide," says Böse. "Organising a foreign trade fairfor one of the leading trade fair themes in Cologne is by no means a rivalry,but rather supplements and safeguards our portfolio worldwide."The share of international business in Koelnmesse's turnover is in thedouble-digit range and has been growing steadily for years. Not only establishedforeign events contribute to this, but also numerous international premieres,such as the International Hardware Fair India, didacta asia, ORGATEC TOKYO andISM Japan."We are convinced that, now more than ever, the games industry needs events thatbring the entire ecosystem together. Gamescom can be instrumental in this regardwith the appeal of its international brand. We are therefore delighted to beorganising gamescom latam together with our partners next year and to be able tobring the unique festival feeling of the world's biggest games event to SouthAmerica," says Felix Falk, Managing Director of game - The German Games IndustryAssociation.Images: Highlights | Koelnmesse(https://www.koelnmesse.com/news/image-database/highlights/)Contact:Dr. Jasmin FischerVice President Corporate Communications Koelnmessemailto:jasmin.fischer@koelnmesse.de+ 49 221 821-2494Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8249/5660392OTS: Koelnmesse GmbH