London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Delivery Service index (DSi), sponsored by nShift,

examines the importance and impact to retailers of getting the post-purchase

experience right



A new report by IMRG, which analysed the sites of 370 UK retailers, has revealed

insights around delivery and returns offerings, including:





- 56% of the merchants surveyed for the DSi don't offer free delivery- 10% of retailers do not offer a dedicated page, or even a place on thedelivery page, for returns information- Only 22% of the DSi survey sample offered third-party C&C servicesThe Delivery Service index(https://www.imrg.org/insight/imrg-delivery-service-index/) (DSi), sponsored bynShift(https://nshift.com/blog/delivery-returns-and-the-ecommerce-customer-experience), highlights the role of clear information relating to deliveries and returnsand the impact this can have for retailers on increasing new customerconversions. It also found that offering the right mix of delivery options andprice points is key to protecting retailer margins without discouragingcustomers.The annual survey is a 'state of the nation' on delivery. It examines the typesof delivery and returns services that retailers are providing, how theinformation is presented, the areas that could be improved and the impact toboth consumers and retailers of getting delivery and returns right.With returns, retailers often debate whether they should be free, and previousIMRG research has shown that 70% of customers expect this to be the case. Fromthe DSi sample, 42% of merchants offer free returns with pre-paid labels,amplifying the divide in perspective. Also, the most common time frame offeredfor returns is 30 days (37%).Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift, said: "In manyrespects, the work for retailers begins the moment the customer leaves thecheckout because post-purchase is more than just 'distribution centre todoorstep.'"Customers today check out the delivery and return options, before they shop. Ifone online retailer can't fulfil their need now, they'll simply shop elsewhere.However, if a vendor can provide a first-class customer experience throughexcellent delivery and seamless returns, it can build loyalty with itscustomers. This increases the chance of repeat purchases and recommendationswhich, in turn, leads to greater revenue."In the report, nShift offers five tips for delivering the best possible customerexperience:1. Provide and clearly display a range of delivery options at checkout - someshoppers seek swift deliveries. For others a low price, or low emissionsoptions, are paramount. Offering a range of options at checkout increases