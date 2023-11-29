    checkAd

    nShift IMRG study finds retailers' delivery and returns propositions are crucial to winning custom

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The Delivery Service index (DSi), sponsored by nShift,
    examines the importance and impact to retailers of getting the post-purchase
    experience right

    A new report by IMRG, which analysed the sites of 370 UK retailers, has revealed
    insights around delivery and returns offerings, including:

    - 56% of the merchants surveyed for the DSi don't offer free delivery
    - 10% of retailers do not offer a dedicated page, or even a place on the
    delivery page, for returns information
    - Only 22% of the DSi survey sample offered third-party C&C services

    The Delivery Service index
    (https://www.imrg.org/insight/imrg-delivery-service-index/) (DSi), sponsored by
    nShift
    (https://nshift.com/blog/delivery-returns-and-the-ecommerce-customer-experience)
    , highlights the role of clear information relating to deliveries and returns
    and the impact this can have for retailers on increasing new customer
    conversions. It also found that offering the right mix of delivery options and
    price points is key to protecting retailer margins without discouraging
    customers.

    The annual survey is a 'state of the nation' on delivery. It examines the types
    of delivery and returns services that retailers are providing, how the
    information is presented, the areas that could be improved and the impact to
    both consumers and retailers of getting delivery and returns right.

    With returns, retailers often debate whether they should be free, and previous
    IMRG research has shown that 70% of customers expect this to be the case. From
    the DSi sample, 42% of merchants offer free returns with pre-paid labels,
    amplifying the divide in perspective. Also, the most common time frame offered
    for returns is 30 days (37%).

    Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift, said: "In many
    respects, the work for retailers begins the moment the customer leaves the
    checkout because post-purchase is more than just 'distribution centre to
    doorstep.'

    "Customers today check out the delivery and return options, before they shop. If
    one online retailer can't fulfil their need now, they'll simply shop elsewhere.
    However, if a vendor can provide a first-class customer experience through
    excellent delivery and seamless returns, it can build loyalty with its
    customers. This increases the chance of repeat purchases and recommendations
    which, in turn, leads to greater revenue."

    In the report, nShift offers five tips for delivering the best possible customer
    experience:

    1. Provide and clearly display a range of delivery options at checkout - some
    shoppers seek swift deliveries. For others a low price, or low emissions
    options, are paramount. Offering a range of options at checkout increases
