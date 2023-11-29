IMMOFINANZ Achieves Stellar Performance in Q1-Q3 2023: A Look at the Strong Results

IMMOFINANZ AG reported strong operating performance in Q1–3 2023 with rental income rising by 79.4% to EUR 389.2 million and results of operations improving by 77.6% to EUR 209.1 million.

The company's like-for-like rental growth was 9.3% and results of asset management increased by 92.2% to EUR 323.7 million.

IMMOFINANZ's FFO 1 more than doubled, up 107.7% to EUR 214.4 million and cash and cash equivalents significantly increased to EUR 831.5 million.

The company maintained a solid financial base with an equity ratio of 50.0% and net LTV of 37.8%.

Despite market-related property write-downs of EUR -219.5 million, the company's property portfolio included 501 properties with a combined value of EUR 7.8 billion and a high occupancy rate of 92.3%.

IMMOFINANZ expects FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax) to exceed EUR 275 million for the full year 2023 based on the results for the first three quarters of 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 29.11.2023.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 18,960EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.






