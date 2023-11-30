Unveiling Growth Strategies of 20 Minuten, Tamedia & Goldbach at Exclusive Event
Join us as we delve into the strategic evolution of 20 Minuten, Tamedia, and Goldbach amidst the media industry's seismic shift towards digitalization.
- Strategy event covering the development of 20 Minuten, Tamedia, and Goldbach
- The media industry is undergoing a profound structural change
- Medium-term margin targets for 20 Minuten, Tamedia, and Goldbach were announced
- 20 Minuten is the market leader in Switzerland with a focus on digital platforms
- Tamedia aims to offset the decline in printed newspapers with new digital offerings
- Goldbach focuses on strict cost discipline and investing in growth areas
- Goldbach Neo expects a margin increase due to integration with Clear Channel Switzerland
The next important date, Quarterly report, at TX Group is on 07.03.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
