Evolva Holding AG Calls EGM on Dec 21, 2023 for Approval of Sale to Lallemand Inc.
Evolva Holding SA is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on 21st December 2023, with the agenda to discuss the proposed sale of Evolva AG to Lallemand Inc. This move aims to safeguard the company's operations and jobs.
- Evolva Holding SA has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 21 December 2023 to approve the sale of Evolva AG to Lallemand Inc.
- The Board of Directors proposes the sale of Evolva AG to secure the future of the company's operations and employees' jobs.
- The dissolution and liquidation of Evolva Holding SA is proposed, effective in Q1 2026 after the payout of a liquidation dividend to shareholders.
- Two current board members are proposed to be appointed as liquidators.
- The delisting of Evolva Holding SA is proposed, effective 6-12 months from the EGM.
- The conditional capital is proposed to be increased to settle existing contractual obligations under remuneration programs in shares.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Evolva Holding AG Namen-Akt is on 07.03.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
