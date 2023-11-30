The next important date, Quarterly report, at Evolva Holding AG Namen-Akt is on 07.03.2024.

Evolva Holding SA is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on 21st December 2023, with the agenda to discuss the proposed sale of Evolva AG to Lallemand Inc. This move aims to safeguard the company's operations and jobs.

Evolva Holding AG Calls EGM on Dec 21, 2023 for Approval of Sale to Lallemand Inc.

