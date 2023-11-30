Siltronic Outlines Profitable Growth Strategy Through 2028

Siltronic AG has outlined a profitable growth plan until 2028, with group sales expected to increase to over EUR 2.2 billion and EBITDA margin in the high 30's percentage area.

The company sees megatrends such as artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, and electromobility as drivers for higher wafer demand.

Siltronic aims to increase profitability through volume growth and improved cost efficiency, and plans to channel generated cash flows into future organic growth, securing leading technology position, and sustainable improvement in balance sheet quality.

For 2024, Siltronic expects the first half of the year to be burdened by high inventories at chip manufacturers and their customers, and the start-up costs of the new production site in Singapore will negatively impact the company's margin.

The company expects wafer demand to grow by an average of four to five percent per year until at least 2028, with strong growth expected for 300 mm wafers and wafers for Power applications.

Siltronic plans to invest around EUR 1.3 billion for projects in 2023, and will focus future use of capital on securing further growth opportunities, strengthening technology leadership, and reducing debt.

