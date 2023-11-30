SBF AG Forecasts Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth for 2024

SBF AG, a specialist in rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, forecasts significant revenue and earnings growth for 2024.

The company expects a revenue increase of around 50% to more than EUR 50 million with an EBITDA margin of over 5%.

This positive development is driven by the first-time consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH as of 1 January 2024 and organic growth in all business areas.

SBF AG plans to make investments in all business areas in 2024 to optimize the Group's structures for long-term growth.

The company expects the measures to lead to increases in revenue and earnings from the 2024 financial year onwards if the underlying general environment improves.

SBF AG is a listed company that provides innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 4,6000EUR and was up +3,84 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,74 % since publication.





