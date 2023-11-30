    checkAd

    SBF AG Forecasts Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth for 2024

    Anticipating a significant surge in revenue and earnings by 2024, SBF AG, a pioneer in rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, is poised for an exciting phase of growth and expansion.

    • SBF AG, a specialist in rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, forecasts significant revenue and earnings growth for 2024.
    • The company expects a revenue increase of around 50% to more than EUR 50 million with an EBITDA margin of over 5%.
    • This positive development is driven by the first-time consolidation of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH as of 1 January 2024 and organic growth in all business areas.
    • SBF AG plans to make investments in all business areas in 2024 to optimize the Group's structures for long-term growth.
    • The company expects the measures to lead to increases in revenue and earnings from the 2024 financial year onwards if the underlying general environment improves.
    • SBF AG is a listed company that provides innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology.

