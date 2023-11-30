HÖRMANN Industries Maintains Momentum in First Three Quarters of 2023
Experiencing a significant sales surge, HÖRMANN Industries has reported a 20.8% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2023, reaching EUR 568.6 million, compared to the previous year.
- HÖRMANN Industries reported a 20.8% increase in sales to EUR 568.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EUR 470.7 million in the same period the previous year.
- EBITDA improved to EUR 22.7 million, up from EUR 12.5 million in the previous year, and EBIT increased to EUR 13.8 million, up from EUR 3.8 million.
- The company's Automotive and Engineering divisions saw a recovery, contributing to the earnings development in the reporting period.
- The company confirmed its forecast for the operating result at the previous year's level.
- All four divisions of the company contributed to the improvement in earnings, with the Automotive division seeing a 25.1% year-on-year increase in sales.
- HÖRMANN Industries expects total sales of between EUR 730 million and EUR 770 million in 2023, with positive EBITDA expected to be at the previous year's level between EUR 34 million and EUR 36 million.
+0,15 %
+0,23 %
+0,62 %
+1,10 %
+3,65 %
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 1 | 0 |