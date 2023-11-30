    checkAd

    InVision AG Unveils 9-Month Results, Offers Solid 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast

    InVision AG has released its financial performance for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, showcasing a revenue growth of 9% and a significant rise in EBIT.

    • InVision AG reported its financial results for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, with total revenues amounting to EUR 11.723 million, a growth of 9 percent compared to the previous year.
    • The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) rose by 41 percent from minus EUR 2.329 million to minus EUR 1.382 million, and the EBIT margin was minus 12 percent.
    • The Group's consolidated results improved by 35 percent to EUR minus 1.935 million, and earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.89.
    • The operating cash flow rose from minus EUR 0.294 million to plus EUR 0.794 million, and liquid funds increased by 9 percent to EUR 7.105 million.
    • The Executive Board of InVision AG expects an increase in revenues of six to eight percent and an EBIT in the range of EUR -1.4 million and EUR -1.6 million in the 2023 financial year.
    • The Company’s Consolidated Interim Statements for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year are now available on the Company’s website.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at InVision is on 30.11.2023.

    The price of InVision at the time of the news was 5,5250EUR and was down -2,21 % compared with the previous day.


    InVision

    -2,21 %
    -2,16 %
    -3,83 %
    -28,71 %
    -52,52 %
    -69,95 %
    -63,65 %
    -80,47 %
    -83,51 %
    ISIN:DE0005859698WKN:585969





    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

