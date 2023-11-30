DEAG Soars with Impressive 9-Month Growth in 2023
In 2023, DEAG's financial performance surpassed expectations, with a 9-month revenue of over EUR 213 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 14 million. The company's Ticketing and Service sectors outperformed, contributing to the strongest fourth quarter sales in the history of the Group's platforms. DEAG also reported a significant increase in ticket sales for upcoming events, and a 73.3% revenue increase compared to 2019. The company is now aiming for a revenue of more than EUR 300 million for the full year 2023.
- DEAG recorded a 9-month revenue of over EUR 213 million and EBITDA of around EUR 14 million in 2023
- Ticketing and Service businesses exceeded expectations
- Fourth quarter sales expected to be the strongest in the history of the Group's own platforms
- More than 3 million tickets sold so far for upcoming events, with further growth expected for 2024
- DEAG's revenue increased by 73.3% compared to the pre-corona year 2019
- DEAG aims for revenue of more than EUR 300 million for the full year 2023
ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB
