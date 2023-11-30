BOOSTER Precision Continues Strong Growth and Stability in 2023's First Nine Months
Experiencing a robust revenue surge of +20.5% in the first three quarters of 2023, BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH has outperformed its previous year's figures.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH saw a strong increase in revenues of +20.5% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
- The company's 9M EBITDA was at 16.1 million, meeting management's expectations.
- BOOSTER had a strong business intake of EUR 111.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, with non-combustion products accounting for 13.2%.
- The company's current assets grew from EUR 65.9 million to EUR 74.5 million due to a higher volume of stocks and receivables resulting from the significantly higher sales volume.
- Equity capital experienced substantial growth of 24.4% to around EUR 16.0 million as of 30 September 2023 compared to EUR 12.9 million at the end of 2022.
- Despite the overall economic situation cooling down, the BOOSTER Group still expects group revenues to grow by more than 10% on a full-year basis in 2023.
