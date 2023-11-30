    checkAd

    Despite moderate global growth / DEKRA predicts historic sales record for 2023 (FOTO)

    Stuttgart (ots) - - Double-digit growth of DEKRA's core business in the first 10
    months of 2023

    - Historic sales record of over four billion euros expected for the full year

    - Business areas Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability to grow at
    double-digit rates

    International expert organization DEKRA is predicting a historic sales record
    for 2023. "So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for DEKRA", said Stan
    Zurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in his preliminary
    review of the year. "We are very optimistic that we will hit a revenue of over
    four billion euros in the full year. That is a historic first for DEKRA, and we
    are very excited." All service divisions and regions are expected to
    significantly exceed their 2022 sales performance, with some achieving strong
    double-digit growth.

    Beyond excellent business figures, DEKRA reports that its strategy 2025 is on
    track and bearing fruits. The company has successfully introduced training,
    advisory, testing, validation and inspection services in its strategic growth
    areas Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Sustainability, and Future
    Mobility, establishing itself as strategic partner across the entire value chain
    of these domains.

    While the overall TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) industry is
    expected to grow by around 5% annually, DEKRA forecasts two-digit growth in its
    future business areas over the next years. The company is well positioned to
    exponentially capitalize on this upward trajectory and aims to set itself apart
    from its competitors.

