Despite moderate global growth / DEKRA predicts historic sales record for 2023 (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - - Double-digit growth of DEKRA's core business in the first 10
months of 2023
- Historic sales record of over four billion euros expected for the full year
- Business areas Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability to grow at
double-digit rates
months of 2023
- Historic sales record of over four billion euros expected for the full year
- Business areas Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability to grow at
double-digit rates
International expert organization DEKRA is predicting a historic sales record
for 2023. "So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for DEKRA", said Stan
Zurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in his preliminary
review of the year. "We are very optimistic that we will hit a revenue of over
four billion euros in the full year. That is a historic first for DEKRA, and we
are very excited." All service divisions and regions are expected to
significantly exceed their 2022 sales performance, with some achieving strong
double-digit growth.
Beyond excellent business figures, DEKRA reports that its strategy 2025 is on
track and bearing fruits. The company has successfully introduced training,
advisory, testing, validation and inspection services in its strategic growth
areas Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Sustainability, and Future
Mobility, establishing itself as strategic partner across the entire value chain
of these domains.
While the overall TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) industry is
expected to grow by around 5% annually, DEKRA forecasts two-digit growth in its
future business areas over the next years. The company is well positioned to
exponentially capitalize on this upward trajectory and aims to set itself apart
from its competitors.
Read the full press release at https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Uta Leitner
Corporate Communications
Handwerkstraße 15
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
Phone +49.711.7861-2877
Fax +49.711.7861-742877
E-Mail mailto:uta.leitner@dekra.com
http://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5661744
OTS: DEKRA SE
for 2023. "So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for DEKRA", said Stan
Zurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in his preliminary
review of the year. "We are very optimistic that we will hit a revenue of over
four billion euros in the full year. That is a historic first for DEKRA, and we
are very excited." All service divisions and regions are expected to
significantly exceed their 2022 sales performance, with some achieving strong
double-digit growth.
Beyond excellent business figures, DEKRA reports that its strategy 2025 is on
track and bearing fruits. The company has successfully introduced training,
advisory, testing, validation and inspection services in its strategic growth
areas Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Sustainability, and Future
Mobility, establishing itself as strategic partner across the entire value chain
of these domains.
While the overall TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) industry is
expected to grow by around 5% annually, DEKRA forecasts two-digit growth in its
future business areas over the next years. The company is well positioned to
exponentially capitalize on this upward trajectory and aims to set itself apart
from its competitors.
Read the full press release at https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/
Contact:
Uta Leitner
Corporate Communications
Handwerkstraße 15
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
Phone +49.711.7861-2877
Fax +49.711.7861-742877
E-Mail mailto:uta.leitner@dekra.com
http://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5661744
OTS: DEKRA SE
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 77 | 0 |