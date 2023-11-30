Despite moderate global growth / DEKRA predicts historic sales record for 2023 (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - - Double-digit growth of DEKRA's core business in the first 10

months of 2023



- Historic sales record of over four billion euros expected for the full year



- Business areas Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability to grow at

double-digit rates





International expert organization DEKRA is predicting a historic sales recordfor 2023. "So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for DEKRA", said StanZurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in his preliminaryreview of the year. "We are very optimistic that we will hit a revenue of overfour billion euros in the full year. That is a historic first for DEKRA, and weare very excited." All service divisions and regions are expected tosignificantly exceed their 2022 sales performance, with some achieving strongdouble-digit growth.Beyond excellent business figures, DEKRA reports that its strategy 2025 is ontrack and bearing fruits. The company has successfully introduced training,advisory, testing, validation and inspection services in its strategic growthareas Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Sustainability, and FutureMobility, establishing itself as strategic partner across the entire value chainof these domains.While the overall TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) industry isexpected to grow by around 5% annually, DEKRA forecasts two-digit growth in itsfuture business areas over the next years. The company is well positioned toexponentially capitalize on this upward trajectory and aims to set itself apartfrom its competitors.Read the full press release at https://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview/Contact:Uta LeitnerCorporate CommunicationsHandwerkstraße 1570565 Stuttgart, GermanyPhone +49.711.7861-2877Fax +49.711.7861-742877E-Mail mailto:uta.leitner@dekra.comhttp://www.dekra.com/en/press-overviewAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5661744OTS: DEKRA SE