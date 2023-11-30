    checkAd

    Netfonds AG Experiences Significant Growth Surge in Q3

    Netfonds AG has demonstrated a robust performance in Q3 2023, with all divisions contributing to a notable growth. The finfire platform's successful scaling and a surge in both gross and net revenues underscore this positive trend.

    • Netfonds AG experienced significant growth in the third quarter of 2023
    • Strong business performance was seen across all business divisions
    • The scaling of the finfire platform is progressing successfully
    • Gross revenue increased by 21.3% in the third quarter compared to the previous year
    • Net revenue also increased by 18.1% in the third quarter
    • The Management Board confirms the business forecast for 2023, with gross revenue expected to be between EUR 185 and 190 million and net revenue between EUR 35 and 37 million.

    The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 42,10EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.


    Netfonds

    +5,29 %
    -0,48 %
    +13,93 %
    +6,11 %
    +0,48 %
    +56,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Netfonds AG Experiences Significant Growth Surge in Q3 Netfonds AG has demonstrated a robust performance in Q3 2023, with all divisions contributing to a notable growth. The finfire platform's successful scaling and a surge in both gross and net revenues underscore this positive trend.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    856 Leser
    Tesla Cybertruck-Lieferspektakel in Austin: Neue Modelle und Absatzprognosen enthüllt - Wall ...
    692 Leser
    BASF in Studie schlecht positioniert: Hohe Kosten in Europa beeinträchtigen Ertragskraft
    488 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit einem halben Jahr - Sport Alliance erhält 100 Millionen ...
    476 Leser
    Schaeffler und Vitesco vereinigen sich zu führender Motion Technology Company mit 25 Mrd. Euro ...
    396 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Personal-Einschnitte: Altersteilzeit und Ruhestandsregelungen sollen maximal ...
    344 Leser
    Rolls-Royce plant Gewinnsteigerung und Rückkehr ins Flugzeuggeschäft - Aktie steigt um 3%
    328 Leser
    Traumhaus AG strebt Eigenverwaltung an: Was bedeutet das für Kunden?
    284 Leser
    Ölpreise setzen Talfahrt fort - Opec+ Disput belastet Marktstimmung
    276 Leser
    Schwaches Marktumfeld belastet Aroundtown: Verluste von 1,4 Mrd. Euro und hohe Abwertung des ...
    264 Leser
    Bayer in der Krise: Insiderberichte über mögliche Aufspaltung des Konzerns sorgen für weiteren ...
    856 Leser
    PAION AG: Geschäftsjahresprognose 2023 überraschend angehoben!
    832 Leser
    CANCOM SE erweitert IT-Expertise durch Übernahme von DextraData GmbH-Teilen
    772 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Index-Entwicklung: Mehrheit im Plus, MDAX bildet Ausnahme - Top- und Flopwerte
    740 Leser
    Tesla Cybertruck-Lieferspektakel in Austin: Neue Modelle und Absatzprognosen enthüllt - Wall ...
    692 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX, MDAX und SDAX steigen, TecDAX und S&P 500 erleiden Verluste
    688 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Negative Tendenz: Alle Indizes im Minus - Aktuelle Entwicklung und Top- und Flopwerte
    656 Leser
    Ölpreise uneinheitlich: Brent steigt, WTI fällt - OPEC+-Treffen verschoben
    544 Leser
    BASF in Studie schlecht positioniert: Hohe Kosten in Europa beeinträchtigen Ertragskraft
    488 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit einem halben Jahr - Sport Alliance erhält 100 Millionen ...
    476 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2176 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2172 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2048 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1776 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1580 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall: Rückschlag bei Asundexian und Glyphosat-Niederlage belasten den ...
    1512 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1404 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1284 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1188 Leser
    Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht nicht abgestimmtes Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco Technologies - ...
    1132 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4740 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3464 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3368 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3236 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3212 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    3068 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2900 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2652 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2176 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2172 Leser