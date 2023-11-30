Netfonds AG Experiences Significant Growth Surge in Q3
Netfonds AG has demonstrated a robust performance in Q3 2023, with all divisions contributing to a notable growth. The finfire platform's successful scaling and a surge in both gross and net revenues underscore this positive trend.
- Netfonds AG experienced significant growth in the third quarter of 2023
- Strong business performance was seen across all business divisions
- The scaling of the finfire platform is progressing successfully
- Gross revenue increased by 21.3% in the third quarter compared to the previous year
- Net revenue also increased by 18.1% in the third quarter
- The Management Board confirms the business forecast for 2023, with gross revenue expected to be between EUR 185 and 190 million and net revenue between EUR 35 and 37 million.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 42,10EUR and was up +1,20 % compared with the previous day.
+5,29 %
-0,48 %
+13,93 %
+6,11 %
+0,48 %
+56,43 %
ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |