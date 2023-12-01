Leonteq Updates Business Outlook, Provides Key Insights
Leonteq AG, a Swiss financial services company, has updated its 2023 full-year outlook, predicting a group net profit between CHF 10-20 million. This comes as the firm reports growth in client transactions and issued products, despite a decrease in market volatility.
- Leonteq AG revises its outlook for the full year of 2023 and expects a group net profit in the range of CHF 10-20 million.
- The company's client franchise has shown growth in issued products (+34%) and client transactions (+12%).
- Turnover and net fee income have remained relatively stable year-on-year due to lower average ticket sizes.
- The net trading result is positive but significantly lower year-on-year, mainly due to a decrease in market volatility.
- Leonteq has made above-average investments in key strategic initiatives, impacting the cost base.
- The company has defended its strong position in the Swiss market and expanded its market share in SIX-listed structured products to 11%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Leonteq is on 07.02.2024.
