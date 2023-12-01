Leonteq Updates Business Outlook, Provides Key Insights

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Leonteq is on 07.02.2024.

Leonteq AG, a Swiss financial services company, has updated its 2023 full-year outlook, predicting a group net profit between CHF 10-20 million. This comes as the firm reports growth in client transactions and issued products, despite a decrease in market volatility.

