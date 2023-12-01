nShift research finds delivery options top the wish list for Black Friday shoppers

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Shoppers rank shipping and delivery options higher

than loyalty programs, discount codes, and special packaging when Black Friday

shopping



70 percent of Black Friday shoppers look for free deliveries, alongside low

product prices, before buying, a poll by nShift, the global leader in parcel

delivery management, has found.





The survey of almost 10,000 online shoppers further found that delivery optionstop the list of purchase incentives for consumers. In addition to freedeliveries:- 50% of respondents would opt for faster delivery- 28% would buy if they were offered appropriate delivery options reflectingtheir needsOther commonly used incentives are less popular with shoppers. Only 10% ofrespondents said discount codes for other retailers would be a strong enoughincentive. 7% agreed gift packaging would encourage purchase. Loyalty programswere selected by just 6% of respondents.Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post Purchase at nShift, said: "Our pollshows just how important deliveries are to customers today. For them, thedelivery experience is the continuation of their customer journey. Retailers canill-afford to outsource this critical process to just one or two carriers. Theyneed to give customers real choice and flexibility over the delivery of theirpurchases, as well as returns."In practice, that means having access to a wide variety of carriers, includinghigh-speed and low-emissions options. It also entails a slick customerexperience which is intuitive, reassuring, and simple for customers tonavigate."Learn how deliveries can build customer loyalty and support growth. Download theguide: " Shipping for growth: how building the right delivery experience canfacilitate scalable growth(https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) ."The nShift poll was conducted over two days over Black Friday 2023. 9,766 onlineshoppers who use the My Parcels app to track their deliveries responded.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.