    nShift research finds delivery options top the wish list for Black Friday shoppers

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Shoppers rank shipping and delivery options higher
    than loyalty programs, discount codes, and special packaging when Black Friday
    shopping

    70 percent of Black Friday shoppers look for free deliveries, alongside low
    product prices, before buying, a poll by nShift, the global leader in parcel
    delivery management, has found.

    The survey of almost 10,000 online shoppers further found that delivery options
    top the list of purchase incentives for consumers. In addition to free
    deliveries:

    - 50% of respondents would opt for faster delivery
    - 28% would buy if they were offered appropriate delivery options reflecting
    their needs

    Other commonly used incentives are less popular with shoppers. Only 10% of
    respondents said discount codes for other retailers would be a strong enough
    incentive. 7% agreed gift packaging would encourage purchase. Loyalty programs
    were selected by just 6% of respondents.

    Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post Purchase at nShift, said: "Our poll
    shows just how important deliveries are to customers today. For them, the
    delivery experience is the continuation of their customer journey. Retailers can
    ill-afford to outsource this critical process to just one or two carriers. They
    need to give customers real choice and flexibility over the delivery of their
    purchases, as well as returns.

    "In practice, that means having access to a wide variety of carriers, including
    high-speed and low-emissions options. It also entails a slick customer
    experience which is intuitive, reassuring, and simple for customers to
    navigate."

    Learn how deliveries can build customer loyalty and support growth. Download the
    guide: " Shipping for growth: how building the right delivery experience can
    facilitate scalable growth
    (https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) ."

    The nShift poll was conducted over two days over Black Friday 2023. 9,766 online
    shoppers who use the My Parcels app to track their deliveries responded.

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-researc
    h-finds-delivery-options-top-the-wish-list-for-black-friday-shoppers-302003241.h
    tml

    Contact:

    James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    +44 (0)7725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5662723
    OTS: nShift



