nShift research finds delivery options top the wish list for Black Friday shoppers
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Shoppers rank shipping and delivery options higher
than loyalty programs, discount codes, and special packaging when Black Friday
shopping
70 percent of Black Friday shoppers look for free deliveries, alongside low
product prices, before buying, a poll by nShift, the global leader in parcel
delivery management, has found.
The survey of almost 10,000 online shoppers further found that delivery options
top the list of purchase incentives for consumers. In addition to free
deliveries:
- 50% of respondents would opt for faster delivery
- 28% would buy if they were offered appropriate delivery options reflecting
their needs
Other commonly used incentives are less popular with shoppers. Only 10% of
respondents said discount codes for other retailers would be a strong enough
incentive. 7% agreed gift packaging would encourage purchase. Loyalty programs
were selected by just 6% of respondents.
Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post Purchase at nShift, said: "Our poll
shows just how important deliveries are to customers today. For them, the
delivery experience is the continuation of their customer journey. Retailers can
ill-afford to outsource this critical process to just one or two carriers. They
need to give customers real choice and flexibility over the delivery of their
purchases, as well as returns.
"In practice, that means having access to a wide variety of carriers, including
high-speed and low-emissions options. It also entails a slick customer
experience which is intuitive, reassuring, and simple for customers to
navigate."
The nShift poll was conducted over two days over Black Friday 2023. 9,766 online
shoppers who use the My Parcels app to track their deliveries responded.
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
